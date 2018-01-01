Welcome to Kamyanets-Podilsky

Kamyanets-Podilsky is the sort of place that has writers lunging for their thesauruses in search of superlatives. Even words like 'dramatic', 'stunning' and 'breathtaking' just will not do. The town is located where a sharp loop in a river has formed a natural moat. The wide tree-lined Smotrych River canyon is 40m to 50m deep, leaving the 11th-century Old Town standing clearly apart on a tall, sheer-walled rock 'island', connected by a narrow isthmus to its impossibly picturesque fortress.

Kamyanets-Podilsky is really a tale of two cities – the noisy and slightly chaotic New Town, where the bus station and most commercial business are located, and the quieter Old Town, where all of the sights are gathered. The bulk of your time will invariably be spent in the Old Town, but the New Town has plenty of restaurants, nice parks and interesting early 20th-century Russian and Soviet architecture.

