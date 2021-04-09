A steep 10-minute climb, past Montefrío's town hall (a former 18th-century palace), brings you to this hilltop castle overlooking the town, which hosts an…
Montefrío
Opposite Montefrío's tourist office stands the imposing neoclassical Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación, whose striking circular form and 29.5m-high dome…
Fortaleza Árabe
Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación
