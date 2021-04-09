Montefrío

Explore Montefrío

  • F

    Fortaleza Árabe

    A steep 10-minute climb, past Montefrío's town hall (a former 18th-century palace), brings you to this hilltop castle overlooking the town, which hosts an…

  • I

    Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación

    Opposite Montefrío's tourist office stands the imposing neoclassical Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación, whose striking circular form and 29.5m-high dome…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Montefrío.

  • See

    Fortaleza Árabe

    A steep 10-minute climb, past Montefrío's town hall (a former 18th-century palace), brings you to this hilltop castle overlooking the town, which hosts an…

  • See

    Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación

    Opposite Montefrío's tourist office stands the imposing neoclassical Iglesia Mayor de la Encarnación, whose striking circular form and 29.5m-high dome…