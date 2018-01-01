Welcome to Isla Taboga

A tropical island with just one road and no traffic, Isla Taboga is a pleasant escape from the rush of Panama City, only 20km offshore. With the addition of an annual festival and boutique lodgings, it's growing as a destination. Named the ‘Island of Flowers,’ it is covered with sweet-smelling blossoms much of the year. First settled by the Spanish in 1515, the quaint village is also home to the second-oldest church in the western hemisphere. While there are better beaches elsewhere, this quick getaway is a salve for city living.