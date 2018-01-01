Welcome to Archipiélago de Las Perlas

Named for the large pearls found in its waters, the Archipiélago de Las Perlas comprises 90 named islands and more than 100 unnamed islets, each surrounded by travel magazine–worthy white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. Home to the palatial mansions of the rich and powerful, Isla Contadora is the best known. Popular US TV show Survivor filmed its 2003 season on several islands in the chain. Real-estate developments, which would add luxury homes and resorts to areas with poor longtime settlements, are increasingly under fire.

