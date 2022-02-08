The minaret of the Grande Mosquée (closed to non-Muslims) is studded with jutting wooden sticks, in the style of Sahel mosques including the famous…
Tiznit
Tiznit is an old walled medina town surrounded by modern development. It was originally the site of a cluster of forts that were encircled in the 19th century by some 5km of pisé (rammed earth) wall. It quickly became a trade center and remains a provincial capital and center for Berber jewelery, with a souq devoted to the silver stuff. This slow-paced and authentic spot is a convenient stop-off between the Anti Atlas and Atlantic Coast.
Explore Tiznit
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tiznit.
See
Grande Mosquée
The minaret of the Grande Mosquée (closed to non-Muslims) is studded with jutting wooden sticks, in the style of Sahel mosques including the famous…
See
Source Bleue
The original town spring is now a shallow, stagnant pool, and green rather than blue. Legend claims a woman of ill repute, Lalla Zninia, stopped to rest…
See
Tiznit City Walls
Built in 1886 by Sultan Hassan I, the 5km of plaster walls signify the inauguration of Tiznit as an official city. It’s possible to climb onto sections of…
