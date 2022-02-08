Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rissani to Zagora

Rather than retracing the N10 back to Marrakesh via Tinerhir and Ouarzazate, adventurous desert travellers opt for the N12, which traces the southern foothills of Jebel Saghro via Alnif, Tazzarine and Nkob. The road sees little traffic and few tourists and provides an interesting link through prime fossil-hunting territory to the Draa Valley, where it emerges at Tansikht 63km north of Zagora and 98km south of Ouarzazate. Kasbah-studded Nkob is the most atmospheric place to stay and provides a good base for Jebel Saghro treks and exploration.

  • A

    Aït Ouazik

    Getting to this site, scattered with 6000-year-old rock carvings, can be a challenge – it’s close to Tazzarine but around 20km off road so the going is…

