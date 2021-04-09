Ain Leuh

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ain Leuh.

  • See

    Co-opérative des Tisseuses

    The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…

  • See

    Waterfall

    It’s a pleasant climb through the rough streets of flat-roofed houses to a waterfall (best in spring) at the town's northern edge, surrounded by storks'…

  • See

    Souq

    Come early to watch the sheep and goats being bought and sold every Wednesday at this large, atmospheric souk 1km off the main road to Ain Leuh. While…