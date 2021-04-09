The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…
Ain Leuh
Explore Ain Leuh
- CCo-opérative des Tisseuses
The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…
- WWaterfall
It’s a pleasant climb through the rough streets of flat-roofed houses to a waterfall (best in spring) at the town's northern edge, surrounded by storks'…
- SSouq
Come early to watch the sheep and goats being bought and sold every Wednesday at this large, atmospheric souk 1km off the main road to Ain Leuh. While…
- CCo-opérative Bouharche de Tissage
Women at this cooperative produce hanbels (flat-weave rugs), Berber tents, djellabas and carpets.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ain Leuh.
See
Co-opérative des Tisseuses
The women working here have both modern metal looms and replicas of old wooden ones. They mostly make Beni M'rirt carpets of undyed wool, usually cream…
See
Waterfall
It’s a pleasant climb through the rough streets of flat-roofed houses to a waterfall (best in spring) at the town's northern edge, surrounded by storks'…
See
Souq
Come early to watch the sheep and goats being bought and sold every Wednesday at this large, atmospheric souk 1km off the main road to Ain Leuh. While…
See
Co-opérative Bouharche de Tissage
Women at this cooperative produce hanbels (flat-weave rugs), Berber tents, djellabas and carpets.