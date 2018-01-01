Welcome to Southern Veracruz

Southeast Veracruz is arguably the most beautiful part of the state, and yet tourism is still on a very modest scale. Here you'll find languorous wetlands, volcano-dappled rainforest, breathtaking lakes, some beautiful beaches along the little-visited Costa de Oro, and the superb Reserva de la Biosfera Los Tuxtlas, a well-run biosphere reserve that will appeal to anyone wanting to get off the beaten track. The wilder, volcanic portion of the reserve is accessed via San Andrés Tuxtla, whereas the Laguna Catemaco portion is renowned for bird-watching and is closer to the eponymous town. As part of the former heartland of ancient Olmec culture, the area is laden with archaeological sites, not to mention Tlacotalpan, a Unesco World Heritage site that will enchant anyone lucky enough to head this way. If you're heading south into Tabasco, the unpretty commercial center of Acayucan is a passable stopover.