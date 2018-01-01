Welcome to Orizaba

Orizaba manages to surprise you. At first sight it's a workaday medium-sized Mexican town, but it quickly turns out to be one of the more appealing towns in Veracruz and is home to a number of idiosyncratic sights, a pleasant old colonial center, some lovely parks and a gorgeous riverside walk. It's also within easy reach of Mexico's highest mountain, the magnificent Pico de Orizaba (5611m), and a vertigo-inducing cable car has made viewing this dormant volcano easier than ever before. The most striking sight in the town itself is Gustave Eiffel’s unique art nouveau Palacio de Hierro (Iron Palace), while the most revealing is the excellent art museum, home to the second-largest Diego Rivera collection in Mexico. Add to that a varied dining scene and the smell of roasted beans wafting from numerous coffee shops, and you may find yourself lingering longer than expected.