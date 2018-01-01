Welcome to Central Veracruz
Between Nautla and Veracruz, the coast is remarkably wild and unexplored, despite its weighty historical significance. The sleepy village of Antigua make a delightful stopover, while the town of Zempoala hides a significant archaeological site of the same name. If rarely visited archaeological sites thrill you, you'll be in raptures at Quiahuiztlán, further along the coast.
Top experiences in Central Veracruz
Central Veracruz activities
Veracruz Combo Tour: La Antigua, San Juan de Ulúa and Veracruz City Sightseeing
Your Veracruz combo tour begins with pickup from your hotel, followed by the drive to La Antigua, about 20 miles (30 km) up the coast.With your guide, tour the small, tree-lined town, learning about its history as the first Spanish settlement in Mexico. See its main attractions such as La Casa del Cabildo (one of the oldest Spanish structures still standing in Mexico), the first Catholic church in the Americas, and the house of the 16th-century Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés.Back in your minivan, return to Veracruz to visit San Juan de Ulúa, a fortress that dates back to 1565. Situated along a peninsula jutting into the Gulf of Mexico, the complex once served as a prison and then a presidential residence. Today, it's a museum where you can learn about its role in several major events in Mexico’s history.After your tour of San Juan de Ulúa, return once more to your minivan to start your sightseeing tour of Veracruz. You’ll have a break to get lunch (own expense) and then start the panoramic city tour which covers Veracruz’s top landmarks, including the Old Customs Building, Postal and Telegraph buildings, the Santiago Bulwark (defense wall) and the train station.You'll also visit the beautiful Zocalo, Veracruz’s main plaza, home to the Municipal Palace and the city’s 18th-century cathedral. From there, take a walk on the malecón to enjoy views of the Gulf of Mexico, and enjoy a drive through the neighboring port city Boca del Río to see its upscale hotels.You’ll be dropped off at your hotel at the end of the tour.
El Tajín Ruins and Papantla Day Trip from Veracruz
After pickup at your Veracruz hotel by van, your day trip starts with the 150-mile (240-km) drive north to the ruins of El Tajín, just outside the city of Papantla. The drive — approximately three hours — follows the Gulf of Mexico coast, so enjoy the views or catch a few ZZZs before arriving at El Tajín, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Nicknamed the City of Thunder, the pre-Columbian archaeological site dates back to 600 AD and was one of the largest cities of the Mesoamerican classical era. With your guide, walk around the ruins, checking out the pyramids and plazas. Learn about the ancient game played on the ball courts by the Totanac people, and see the most important structures — the Pyramid of the Niches, the Plaza del Arroyo and the palaces of Tajín Chico. Walk around the ruins to check out the pyramids and plazas with your guide. During your visit, you'll learn about an ancient game that was played on the ball courts by the Totanac people, and see the most important structures: the Pyramid of the Niches, the Plaza del Arroyo and the palaces of Tajín Chico.Back in your van, make the 20-minute drive to the city of Papantla, where you’ll have a break to get lunch on your own (own expense). Then tour the city with your guide, learning about one of its claims to fame: the Danza de los Voladores, or Dance of the Flyers. After ascending a tall pole, the ‘flying men’ release into the air headfirst with ropes wound tightly around their ankles, twirling for onlookers. It's a spectacle that dates back to Mesoamerica.You’ll also hear a bit about another icon of Papantla, vanilla, which has been grown here since the time of the Totanacs. Along the way, see city sights including the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción (Our Lady of the Assumption), built in the late 1500s.Your day trip ends back at your hotel after the 3-hour return drive.
Veracruz Combo Tour: La Antigua, Cempoala and Quiahuiztlan Ruins
Your day trip from Veracruz begins with hotel pickup by minivan for the approximate 45-mile (75-km) drive up the coast to Quiahuiztlan. When you arrive, walk around the archaeological ruins, set on a hill with beautiful views of the Gulf of Mexico. During its time as part of the Tlaxcala confederation, the site was home to Totanac temples, plazas and a ballcourt. See what remains and learn about their significance from your guide.Back in your minivan, head south about 20 miles (30 km) to the archaeological site of Cempoala. Admire its ruins, including the Templo del Dios del Viento y la Cruz (God of Winds Temple and the Cross), Templo Mayor (Major Temple), Templo de las Chimeneas (Temple of the Chimneys) and Circulo de los Gladiadores (Circle of the Gladiators).From your guide, hear about Cempoala's Mesoamerican history — from its time as the capital of the Totanac Empire to its invasion by the Aztecs — and learn about the source of its name, which means ‘twenty waters.’ Then re-board your minivan for the drive to your final stop, La Antigua, about 20 minutes south. When you arrive in La Antigua, the first town the Spanish settled in Mexico, enjoy lunch (own expense) at Las Delicias del Mar, a local eatery. Then wander the small, tree-filled town with your guide, checking out its main attractions like La Casa del Cabildo (one of the oldest Spanish buildings still standing in Mexico); Ermita del Rosario (the first Catholic church in the Americas); and the 16th-century house of Spanish conqueror Hernán Cortés, who led the invasion of the Aztec Empire.Your tour ends with a final drive back to your Veracruz hotel.
Tajin Ruins Day Trip and Vanilla Factory Experienc
Your tour begins with hotel pickup in Veracruz around 8am to 8:20am. You will board a comfortable van and then take the highway to Tajín, Along the way, you will pass through beautiful landscapes including popular beaches and your guide will provide you with important information of the area. Before you reach Tajín, you will visit a Vanilla Factory where you will see the plantations and experience the process of this Orchid and how it's turned into vanilla. Then, you will continue to the Tajin Ruins where you will admire this amazing site. For about almost two hours, your guide will show you all its architecture and the site museum which exhibits pieces found in the area, as well as a pleasant garden with tropical plants. After Tajín, you will take a break for lunch and your guide will recommend where to eat (not included). Next to Tajín there is a traditional market so you will see the fabulous pre-Hispanic ritual "Dance of the Flyers”.Your tour ends at 9pm in Veracruz with hotel drop-off.
Adrenaline and Fun Aquatic park
Includes: Round shuttle to Aquatic park Inbursa Entrance to the parkFast Food combo (Hamburger or pizza, fried potatoes and soda) Details: Meeting point: Lobby of the client’s hotel Begins: 11:20 hrs Park Closes: 5:00 pm Duration of Activity: 6 hours Guide languages: English and Spanish Operation Days: From Tuesday to sunday Slow River: With a pool of 1,476 sq. ft. It is a dedicated space that our visitors can be on the water the whole day Pool with Waves: With the amazing pool that simulates sea waves, you get the opportunity to experience high tide and the intensity of the waves, and it is open all day. The Super Bowl and the Constrictor: It’s been dedicated to enjoy the slides for first timers and people that just want to feel the adrenaline at a lower speed. The Adrenaline Tower: With The Wizard, Kamikaze and Aqualoop the most extreme attractions of the park. Master Blaster: The aquatic Roller Coaster where you experience the slide on a raft, unique in Latin-American. Boomerang: It’s a raft made to enjoy it in small groups from 4 to 6 people, the favorite of all our visitors Kids Zone: A dedicated space for kids, with small slides and the easy going river where they can enjoy the whole day. Aqua Play: A place for the whole family, where a pool is filled with a giant bucket of water every 10 mins during all day long.
Chachalacas beach and sand dunes
Includes: · Round shuttle · Chachalacas beach · 4x4 motorcycles in sand dunes · Safety equipment · Photo pack · Visit to La Antigua ( first city council of America) Details: Meeting point: Lobby of the client’s hotel Starts: 09:00 am Ends: 3:00 pm Tour Duration: 6 hours Guide languages: English and Spanish Operation Days: 7 days a week *Motorcycle shared for two persons In this journey to the Chachalacas beach, where 550 acres of sand dunes are the excitement of our visitors and the spectacular view of the ocean will make you stay and relax for the day. And having fun with 4x4 motorcycles sliding yourself throughout the sand dunes feeling the adrenaline in your body. Our journey continues with the small town of “La Antigua” where you can have the opportunity to walk throughout history of the first city council and church in all Mexico and the house of Spanish Conquistador Hernan Cortez.