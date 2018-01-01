Welcome to Northern County Waterford
Some of the most scenic parts of County Waterford are in the north around Ballymacarbry. The Nire Valley Drive (signposted from Ballymacarbry) leads deep into the Comeragh and Monavullagh Mountains; the last few kilometres of narrow, twisting road end at a car park where there are several waymarked walks into the hills (see www.walkingwaterford.com).
The Sgilloge Lakes walk is an easy two-hour return trip to a pair of tiny glacial lakes in one of the dramatic corries, or coums (glacial hollows), that give the Comeragh hills their name. The views west to the Galtee Mountains are dramatic, especially towards sunset.