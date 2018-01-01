Welcome to Northern County Waterford

Some of the most scenic parts of County Waterford are in the north around Ballymacarbry. The Nire Valley Drive (signposted from Ballymacarbry) leads deep into the Comeragh and Monavullagh Mountains; the last few kilometres of narrow, twisting road end at a car park where there are several waymarked walks into the hills (see www.walkingwaterford.com).

Read More