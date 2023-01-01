This farmstead is a constant work in progress: every summer, an international group of students practices the building of Icelandic turf houses from local material. A large, modern eco-house hosts an exhibition on the history of these traditional homes. Admission can be requested in advance outside regular hours, and includes a peek inside the renovated turf house up the road.

Over summer, one of the buildings hosts a coffee house serving traditional Icelandic pastries called kleinu (twisted doughnuts).