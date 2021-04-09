A
Abbaye de Flaran
This serene Cistercian abbey is one of the loveliest in the Gers département. Founded in 1151 and guarded by a 14th-century fortress door, it was…
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Valence-sur-Baise.
See
