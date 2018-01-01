Welcome to Tavewa

A pleasant beach unfurls itself on the southeastern coast of this small island (3 sq km) but it’s often plagued by buffeting trade winds (which are great, however, for kiteboarders). You need to head west to the beach around the bend of Savutu Point to find relief from the gales and you’re best off doing so at low tide. The snorkelling just offshore here is excellent. An ambling ascent of the central crest affords photogenic views of the Yasawa chain, which is particularly spectacular at sunset; the track crosses several stretches of private land, so ask your accommodation to get the OK from the owners before you head up.