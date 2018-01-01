Welcome to Tavewa

A pleasant beach unfurls itself on the southeastern coast of this small island (3 sq km) but it’s often plagued by buffeting trade winds (which are great, however, for kiteboarders). You need to head west to the beach around the bend of Savutu Point to find relief from the gales and you’re best off doing so at low tide. The snorkelling just offshore here is excellent. An ambling ascent of the central crest affords photogenic views of the Yasawa chain, which is particularly spectacular at sunset; the track crosses several stretches of private land, so ask your accommodation to get the OK from the owners before you head up.

Cave Sawailau is located in the Northern Yasawa near Tamusua Village, Yasawa Islands.  This Tour departs from all Resorts in the Northern Yasawa including Nanuya Island, Tavewa Island, Nacula Island, Yaqeta Island and Matacawalevu Island.  It is a 30 - 45 minutes boat ride to the Cave.  Pick up from the Resorts below:  Nanuya Island:  Nanuya Island Resort, Gold Coast Resort and Turtle Island Resort. Matacawalevu Island:  Bay of Plenty Resort and Isa Lei Campsite. Tavewa Island:  Coconut Beach Resort & Coralview Island Resort Nacula Island:  Blue Lagoon Resort, Oarsmans Bay Resort, Nabua Lodge, Safe Landing Resort and Navotua Homestay.
