Half-Day Sawailau Cave Tour from the Yasawa Islands
Cave Sawailau is located in the Northern Yasawa near Tamusua Village, Yasawa Islands. This Tour departs from all Resorts in the Northern Yasawa including Nanuya Island, Tavewa Island, Nacula Island, Yaqeta Island and Matacawalevu Island. Pick up from each Resorts start at 9am to 9:30am. It is a 30 - 45 minutes boat ride to the Cave. Itinerary are as follows: 9am: Pick up from Resorts 9:45am: Arrive at Cave Sawailau and team brief10am: Cave tours - fully guided 11am: Depart Cave Sawailau12pm: Arrive back at your Resort Return transfers via Water Taxis (small boats) cave entry fee are included on the tour. Pick up from the Resorts below: Nanuya Island: Nanuya Island Resort, Gold Coast Resort and Turtle Island Resort. Matacawalevu Island: Bay of Plenty Resort and Isa Lei Campsite. Tavewa Island: Coconut Beach Resort & Coralview Island Resort Nacula Island: Blue Lagoon Resort, Oarsmans Bay Resort, Nabua Lodge, Safe Landing Resort and Navotua Homestay.