One of the largest (33 sq km) and highest (up to 380m high) islands of the group, Naviti has a rugged volcanic profile. Along with the three smaller islands of Drawaqa, Nanuya Balavu and Naukacuvu at the southern end, a collection of very different and equally inviting resorts welcomes travellers.

The islands’ main draw is the chance to swim with manta rays, which cruise the channel between Nanuya Balavu and Drawaqa islands. The best time to see them is between June and August, although they may be around as early as May and as late as October. Resorts in the area offer manta ray snorkelling trips for around $45 per person plus snorkel hire, with spotters heading out in the mornings ahead of the tours to check where the animals are. If you're staying at Mantaray or Barefoot Manta – the resorts closest to the channel – an island-wide call will go up once the rays are spotted, and you'll have to race to the boats.

It's up to you to keep up with the rays, which is not always easy, especially if they're swimming against the current. Those able to freedive the seven-or-so metres down to the rays may have a really close encounter, with ‘look, don’t touch’ as the guiding principle.

