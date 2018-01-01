Welcome to Lau Group

The 57 isles of Lau are subdivided into northern and southern Lau. It is said that on the southernmost island of Ono-i-Lau you can see Tonga on a clear day. This proximity to its Pacific neighbour has had a profound influence on the group’s cultural development. The southeast trade winds made it easy for Tongan warlords to reach Fiji and with them came Tongan language, food, decoration and architecture. The winds that blew them so favourably over were less inclined to blow them back and Lau islanders still bear the names and physical traits of their Tongan ancestors.