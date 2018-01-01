12-Day Remote Northern Lau and Kadavu Discovery Cruise

Embark on a voyage of discovery to a part of Fiji rarely seen by tourists - the Lau Islands and Kadavu. Departing from Port Denarau, Nadi. The first stop is on the southern coast of Taveuni the Garden Island. Lavena is on a rugged coast of waterfalls and you will have the opportunity to hike along a village track for a freshwater swim. You will cruise on to the most northern island of Lau - Wailagilala where you will explore the island, the ruin of an old light house, nesting turtles and you can snorkel untouched reefs. Next stop, Vanuabalavu the largest island of the Lau. Here learn about Ma’afu, the Tongan Prince and explore the pristine waters. From here you will cruise to the nearby Qilaqila, known for its pristine waters and mushroom shaped islands. Explore some amazing caves and incredible reefs in aqua lagoons. Continuing on you will pass Lakeba and Moce to Oneata where the village invite you to their church on the hill. Fulaga is the next stop. This amazing lagoon is too narrow to navigate so you will travel in a small boat off shore and explore its crystal lagoon and amazing corals. You will then visit uninhabited Vuaqava and its central lake where you can explore and view turtles, snakes & amazing bird life. Be welcomed by the villagers on the island of Kabara known for their wood turning and Tongan heritage. Experience a traditional Meke, Sevusevu & lovo quite different from the traditional Fijian. Head on to horse-shoe shaped Totoya Island to visit a local school and meet the children. Next stop is Kadavu, famous for its traditional Turtle callers, wildlife and underwater world. Most days offer the opportunity to snorkel, swim and scuba dive the pristine waters of the beautiful Lau group. The ship has 65 air-conditioned cabins, staterooms and suites, all with private bathrooms. Cabins are located on the lower deck (D Deck) and are approximately 150 square feet (14 square meters). They open to an inside passageway and have portholes. Twin-bed, double-bed and bunk-bed cabins are available. Staterooms, also approximately 150 square feet, are located on the main decks (B Deck and C Deck) and have either two twin beds or one double bed. They have two windows and open onto an outside deck. The Tabua Suites are located on the top deck (A Deck) and are approximately 300 square feet (28 square meters). Each Tabua Suite features a twin or double bedroom with separate lounge area and a second bathroom. Facilities on board include a swimming pool, a spa pool (hot tub), sun deck, mini-gym, glass-bottom boat, snorkeling and diving vessels, two bars, two lounges, single-sitting dining saloon, day spa, gift shop, chart house, library, guest laundry and 24-hour self-service coffee and tea bar.