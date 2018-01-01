Welcome to Pickering
Two scenic drives head north across the moors – the A169 to Whitby leads past the Hole of Horcum beauty spot and the hiking trails of Goathland; and the Blakey Ridge road (beginning 6 miles west of town) passes through the pretty village of Hutton-le-Hole and the famous Lion Inn on the way to Danby.
You'll meet your guide at 9:30am in the heart of York, close to York Minster, and hop into your climate-controlled minivan for the day's excursion across the North Yorkshire countryside. The tour begins with a drive up to the idyllic stone village of Hutton-le-Hole, travelling through charming villages and across the beautiful North Yorkshire countryside. After chance to explore Hutton-le-Hole, you'll travel through the heart of the North York Moors National Park, learning about the amazing history, wildlife and culture of the region and enjoying a scenic photo stop along the way.Your destination on the far side of the Moors is the seaside town of Whitby, where you'll have two hours at leisure to explore at your own pace. You can discover the famous cliff-top Abbey, enjoy a fish-and-chips lunch, explore the cobbled streets, historic cottages, and beautiful beach, or shop for Whitby jet. From Whitby, you'll return through the North York Moors as you travel through Sleights and onto the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley surrounded by the heather-clad hills of the North York Moors. Fans of Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series, will recognize this as Aidensfield: you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and see what's happening at Scripps Garage. Love Harry Potter? Don't miss the chance to capture pictures at Goathland station, which did duty as Hogsmeade Station for the filming of the Harry Potter movies. The return journey to York includes brief stops at the Hole of Horcum, known to locals as "Giant's Fury", as well as chance to see the wall paintings in Pickering's Church of St Peter & St Paul. The tour concludes back in York city centre, where you can spend the afternoon and evening at the city's famous Christmas Markets.
Your tour begins with a 9am pickup from your hotel, guesthouse, or private residence in York by private vehicle. Soak up the scenery as you drive through the North York Moors National Park, where you'll have the option to visit different towns and villages, depending on your preferences. Perhaps stop in the quaint market town of Helmsley to admire its medieval castle, historic church and pretty streets, then stroll through the idyllic village of Hutton-le-Hole, one of the prettiest locations in Yorkshire. You can also hop out to take a short walk along the wild Yorkshire moors and pose for photos against a backdrop of dramatic purple heather. Next, head to the coast to the seaside town of Whitby, famous for its association with Captain James Cook and featured in Bram Stoker's Dracula. Enjoy ample time to explore the town independently or with your guide, and visit sights such as the clifftop abbey, the Captain James Cook Memorial Museum, or the the Dracula Experience Museum (entrance fees not included). While you're there, perhaps tuck into a delicious fish and chips lunch (own expense) at the famous Magpie Cafe, shop for famous Whitby Jet in the Old Town, or take a boat cruise from the harbour (own expense) to see more of the picturesque coastline. After leaving Whitby, travel into 'Heartbeat' country to the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley and surrounded by the heather and hills of the North York Moors. The village is possibly best known for its role as the fictional village of 'Aidensfield' in Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series. Evidence of the TV show are on show throughout the town and you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and to see what's happening at Scripps Garage.Continue to Goathland station, which was famously seen on screen as 'Hogsmeade Station' in the Harry Potter movies, and board a steam train for a nostalgic journey across the Moors. Snaking through the valleys and heathland of the Moors, you'll get to enjoy the amazing scenery from a different perspective. Jump off at the end of the line in the medieval market town of Pickering, where your guide will be waiting to take you back to York. Your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel around 5pm.