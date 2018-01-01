Private Tour of Whitby and the Moors from York

Your tour begins with a 9am pickup from your hotel, guesthouse, or private residence in York by private vehicle. Soak up the scenery as you drive through the North York Moors National Park, where you'll have the option to visit different towns and villages, depending on your preferences. Perhaps stop in the quaint market town of Helmsley to admire its medieval castle, historic church and pretty streets, then stroll through the idyllic village of Hutton-le-Hole, one of the prettiest locations in Yorkshire. You can also hop out to take a short walk along the wild Yorkshire moors and pose for photos against a backdrop of dramatic purple heather. Next, head to the coast to the seaside town of Whitby, famous for its association with Captain James Cook and featured in Bram Stoker's Dracula. Enjoy ample time to explore the town independently or with your guide, and visit sights such as the clifftop abbey, the Captain James Cook Memorial Museum, or the the Dracula Experience Museum (entrance fees not included). While you're there, perhaps tuck into a delicious fish and chips lunch (own expense) at the famous Magpie Cafe, shop for famous Whitby Jet in the Old Town, or take a boat cruise from the harbour (own expense) to see more of the picturesque coastline. After leaving Whitby, travel into 'Heartbeat' country to the village of Goathland, nestled at the bottom of a wide valley and surrounded by the heather and hills of the North York Moors. The village is possibly best known for its role as the fictional village of 'Aidensfield' in Heartbeat, the long-running ITV drama series. Evidence of the TV show are on show throughout the town and you'll have chance to visit the Aidensfield Arms, pop into Aidensfield Stores and Post Office, and to see what's happening at Scripps Garage.Continue to Goathland station, which was famously seen on screen as 'Hogsmeade Station' in the Harry Potter movies, and board a steam train for a nostalgic journey across the Moors. Snaking through the valleys and heathland of the Moors, you'll get to enjoy the amazing scenery from a different perspective. Jump off at the end of the line in the medieval market town of Pickering, where your guide will be waiting to take you back to York. Your tour ends with drop-off at your hotel around 5pm.