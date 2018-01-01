North York Moors and Whitby Day Trip from York

Starting in the morning from York, this guided day trip provides the perfect opportunity to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city to explore the North York Moors National Park and the fishing port of Whitby. The tour departs from opposite the Dean Court Hotel in York city centre (near York Minster) at 9.00am and heads off into the Vale of York, passing by the famous Kilburn White Horse hill figure on the boundary of the North York Moors National Park, which your guide will tell you the history of, before heading for Helmsley.The first stop is in the traditional market town of Helmsley where you can view the medieval castle, explore the quaint shops or just have a leisurely Yorkshire Brew - the choice is yours.You leave Helmsley and head off through Hutton-le-Hole and up over the North York Moors for some photo stops, passing the 16th century Lion Inn on Blakey Ridge (the highest point on the moors) and Ralph's Cross, then through the quaint and picturesque Yorkshire villages that lead down into Whitby. As you arrive in Whitby, you will hear stories about the seaside town's history and your guide will point out the main places of interest that you may want to visit.The tour stops in Whitby for two hours over lunchtime with options to view Whitby Abbey (inspiration for the Dracula books), visit the Captain Cook Museum, shop for some Whitby Jet or Gothic fashion, sample the famous Fish 'n' Chips at the Magpie Cafe or just enjoy the beach and waterfront - the choice is yours!If you prefer to spend a little less time in Whitby and take the opportunity of travelling by steam train on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway at a special discounted rate, you will have the option of boarding the 2.00pm train from Whitby for the 45-minute moorland rail journey through Grosmont to Goathland (Hogsmeade Station in the Harry Potter movies) where you will be met by the guide. (This option is available mid-March through to October and is paid locally on the day with no need to book ahead).The Minicoach leaves Whitby at 2.15pm with the passengers not taking the train option for the equally scenic road journey to Goathland and aims to reach Goathland Station in time to see the other passengers arrive by steam train.You will then have about 45 minutes in Goathland to learn about "Hogsmeade" Station and explore the fictional village of "Aidensfield" in the Heartbeat TV series.After leaving Goathland, there will be a couple more photo stops as you learn the history behind the mysterious RAF Fylingdales Pyramid on Snod Hill and see the Hole of Horcum, before heading back towards York through the Howardian Hills with panoramic views of Castle Howard.You will arrive back at the meeting point in York at around 5:15pm but should not book onward travel too close to the arrival time just in case of traffic problems.