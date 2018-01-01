Welcome to Portsmouth
Top experiences in Portsmouth
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Portsmouth activities
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard: All Attraction Ticket
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard is a great day out for all! Offering a unique experience which spans 800 years of British Naval history and situated within a working Naval Base, the Historic Dockyard is the only place in the world to see the Royal Navy past, present and future - a must see for anyone visiting the South of England. Your All-Attraction Ticket includes entry to: HMS Victory: The world’s most celebrated warship has undergone her biggest change. A major reinterpretation of her visitor route through the ship enables visitors to follow in the footsteps of Nelson, its most famous Admiral. HMS Warrior 1860: The world’s first iron-hulled, armoured warship launched in 1860 and never fired a shot in anger, yet changed naval warfare forever. The Mary Rose: Watch this breath-taking 16th Century ship come alive in a way not seen in any other museum in the world. See the extraordinary collection of Tudor artefacts recovered from the sea after nearly 500 years. 36 hours: Jutland 1916, The Battle That Won The War: This brand new exhibition from The National Museum of the Royal Navy reveals the story behind the greatest naval battle in history. The National Museum of the Royal Navy Portsmouth: Britain’s only museum dedicated to the men and women of the Royal Navy, spanning several hundred years. Action Stations: Release your inner ninja on the new Ninja Force assault course. Measuring 20 metres by six metres, the course combines elements of Parkour, rock climbing and rope courses. It's suitable for anyone over six and visitors can have as many goes as they like. Boathouse 4: A great new family attraction within the Historic Dockyard, featuring hands-on children’s activities and a brand new indoor Mast & Rigging experience. Royal Navy Submarine Museum: Discover a world beneath the sea by walking on board HMS Alliance - it’s as if she is about to leave for sea. Take a peek through the working periscopes and see, hear and even smell how life was lived underwater Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower: Take the free waterbus over to this award-winning museum – home to a unique collection that includes torpedoes, modern missiles - and even a nuclear bomb HMS M.33: Discover the only surviving ship from the First World War’s Gallipoli campaign Harbour Tours: A sailor’s eye view of the Historic Dockyard, and the warships of the modern Royal Navy Waterbus: Enjoy a complimentary boat ride from Portsmouth Historic Dockyard to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum and Explosion Museum (subject to availability and on a first come, first served basis)
Emirates Spinnaker Tower Portsmouth Admission Ticket
Your journey starts on the ground floor with an animated film show. Explore the main stories and personalities that make Portsmouth the Great Waterfront City it is today.Then take a high speed lift to view deck one, 100 meters above sea level. Experience the stunning 350 panoramic view over the Solent and beyond. Explore over 1700 years of history and the secrets of the view with interactive touch screens, available in multiple languages.Venture across the amazing glass Sky Walk, high above the harbour - if you dare! Then take to the helm of our rib boat simulator and race your friends and family.Next head up to The Clouds Cafe, 105 meters above the Harbour, and relax with a coffee and cake whilst enjoying the breathtaking scenery (subject to availability). Finally climb to the highest open air viewing level and experience the refreshing sea breeze in your hair!Back on ground level, you have the option to purchase a souvenir photo and browse our souvenir and gift shop. Your ticket is valid all day (subject to opening hours) so you can return to the view decks at any time to enjoy the changing views. The Waterfront Café is ideally located, right on the water, to offer a range of hot & cold meals and snacks. Emirates Spinnaker Tower is located within Gunwharf Quays shopping outlet, offering great shopping and leisure before or after your visit.
Isle of Wight from Bournemouth Full-Day Tour
Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Bournemouth near to the Train Station and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Bournemouth by 19:00
Isle of Wight from Oxford Full-Day Tour
Your full day tour will depart from a centrally located meeting point in Oxford near to the Ashmolean Museum and you will arrive in Portsmouth at approximately 10.00am. Departure on ferry to Isle of Wight at 11:00 - 11:45 arrival on the island were we will begin our day at Godshill Village. Here you will be able to see old thatched cottages and tea shops. There is also a famous church with a legend that makes it very special. There is also a fantastic model village attraction to visit at a discounted price with us. You will have time for lunch here and to do the model village attraction if you wish.We will be departing on the ferry from nearby Alum Bay at Yarmouth over to Lymington and the New Forest where we will be able to see the wild ponies and horses roaming free before taking you home.Isle of Wight stops as advertised and departure on ferry at 17:20 - 18:00 arrival back to mainland. Return to Oxford 20:00 approx depending on traffic
Emirates Spinnaker Tower Portsmouth Family Admission Ticket
Your journey starts on the ground floor with the animated film show. Explore the stories and personalities that make Portsmouth The Great Waterfront City you see today.Then take a high speed lift to view deck one, 328 feet (100 meters) above sea level, and experience the wow of the stunning 350 panoramic view over the Solent and beyond. Explore over 1700 years of history and the secrets of the view with the interactive touch screens, available in multiple languages.Venture across the amazing glass Sky Walk, high above the harbor - if you dare! Then take to the helm of our rib boat simulator and race your friends and family.Next head up to The Clouds Cafe, 344 feet (105 meters) above the harbor, and relax with a coffee and cake whilst enjoying the breathtaking scenery. Finally climb to the highest open air viewing level and experience the refreshing sea breeze in your hair!Back on ground level, you have the option to purchase a souvenir photo and browse our souvenir and gift shop. The family ticket is available to purchase for a family of either 1 adult and 3 kids or 2 adults and 2 kids and is valid all day (subject to opening hours) so you can return to the view decks at any time to enjoy the changing views. The Waterfront Café is ideally located, right on the water, to offer a range of hot & cold meals and snacks. Emirates Spinnaker Tower is located within Gunwharf Quays shopping outlet, offering great shopping and leisure before or after your visit.
HMS Victory Admission Ticket
Visitors will get to experience Victory through nelsons eyes, as the drama of the battle unfolds, deck by deck, hour by hour as the ship sets sail on September 14th 1805. For the first time ever you can ascend to the poop deck and see stunning views on the naval base and the surrounding historic dockyard. You can also walk around Nelson’s Great Cabin, access the carpenter and bosun’s store and see Captain Hardy’s Cabin displayed for the very first time as the working accommodation of a Captain. HMS Victory is housed in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s dry dock, so come and experience naval history at its finest.