England Wales Skye and Scottish Highlands 8 day (Small Group) tour from London

Day one takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. You’ll say goodbye to York, and meet your new travel companions and driver-guide as we make our way north to stop at the market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the centre of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* or explore the town of Alnwick itself. We continue up the East Coast before we reach the city of Edinburgh. You’ll have an evening in Edinburgh to enjoy the city before you begin your journey north. We journey through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, offering stunning views of the UK’s largest expanse of fresh water. We will cross the brooding expanse of Rannoch Moor and journey through Glen Coe where you will learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the weeping waterfalls that inhabit this incredible glen. We will also enjoy a stop at Eilean Donan*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle. Then it’s time to cross the bridge to Skye for your overnight stop. Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the Trotternish Peninsula, Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, the Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, before heading back to your accommodation for a second evening. You’ll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You can tour Urquhart Castle then hop on a Jacobite Cruise to Nessie spot on the loch itself. Our next stop is at Culloden Battlefield. We’ll then continue south to Pitlochry; a pretty town perched next to the River Tummel, before returning to Edinburgh.