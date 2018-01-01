Welcome to Alnwick
Holy Island, Alnwick Castle and Northumberland Tour from Edinburgh
Departing Edinburgh, your tour head south, crossing the Scottish border into England. Hugging the coastline, your first stop of the day is Holy Island, a beautiful island only accessible at low tide. The causeway to Holy Island leads into the serene village of Lindesfarne, where you can see tremendous views of Lindesfarne Castle. Spend time exploring the castle and the Priory, and have the chance to taste some of the renowned mead brewed by the monk residents of the island (own expense).We continue back to the mainland and to the market town of Alnwick. Here you will have the chance to explore the town and visit Alnwick Castle (own expense), known as the 'Windsor of the North', home to the Percy family and also featured in the Harry Potter films and TV series Downton Abbey. You may also choose to visit the Alnwick Gardens, famous for its beautiful Grand Cascade fountain and poison gardens, and journey to the centre of the town for lunch (own expense).We then make our return journey to Edinburgh, pausing at Flodden Field (time permitting), the preserved battlefield where the English defeated the Scots in 1513 and resulted in the death of King James IV of Scotland. We will then return to Edinburgh, where this 9 hour tour ends.
Alnwick Castle and Lindisfarne Day Trip from Edinburgh
Our driver and guide will entertain you on the way with stories and the history of Scotland’s ancient enmity with England, while you pass over the lush green hills of the borders. Enjoy the beauty that has been famed through poetry and song in Scotland and England for hundreds of years.Enjoy a mid-morning rest and refreshment at “The Hirsel”. This idyllic country manor and estate is home to the ‘Home’ family who welcome you to enjoy one of their home-made cakes, scones or sweet treats available in the tea room. As “The Hirsel” is situated directly on the border, the journey will continue with immediately entering England and the first main attraction of the tour, the Holy Isle of Lindisfarne.Lindisfarne is a small, but beautiful island accessible at low tide. Famed for its dominating castle, delicious mead and ancient monastery ruins. In 793AD, the monastery was attacked and pillaged in the first recorded contact the British Isles had with Viking raiders.Once the coach departs Lindisfarne, our driver will take you on to the highlight of this tour, Alnwick. This massive castle has been present for at least 1,000 years, in one form or another. It has been the residence of the Percy family for the last 700 years and they have opened its gates to the public to enjoy it’s splendour. Recently, the castle has enjoyed it’s time in the limelight, having been used in the filming of the 'Downton Abbey' Christmas special in 2014 and also in some scenes as Hogwarts from the Harry Potter films. For 2015, Alnwick Castle has a new 'Downton Abbey' exhibit. This fine display boasts photography, period costumes and props from the shoot. The stop at Alnwick is for about two and a half hours which grants our passengers opportunity to enjoy the castle, beautiful castle gardens and have lunch.After Alnwick castle, the coach will return to Edinburgh for city center drop offs.Please note: The tour routing and availability are subject to the tidal timetable at Lindisfarne which may result in the tour having to operate in reverse. In the rare event that Lindisfarne cannot be reached due to unworkable tide timings, a suitable substitute will be implemented at the driver’s discretion
England Wales Skye and Scottish Highlands 8 day (Small Group) tour from London
Day one takes us into the Cotswolds, first to Cirencester, then on to some of the smaller villages. We’ll continue on to Ironbridge, a village perched on the River Severn. Our overnight stop is the pretty English city of Chester. After a leisurely start in Chester, we’ll then head west to Wales to drive the Llanberis Pass and revel in the mountainous scenery. Snowdonia National Park is full of wild landscapes. We’ll also visit Conwy, a walled market town home to Conwy Castle*. You can explore narrow cobbled streets and take in views of the Thomas Telford Suspension Bridge that leads up to the Castle before we return to Chester. Today is The Peak District National Park. We’ll stop in the town of Buxton, then make our way to Bakewell. Another highlight is the stately home of Chatsworth House - set in idyllic gardens. We’ll spend our third evening in York. A day to explore York. You can choose what you‘d like to visit, perhaps York Minster*, or the Shambles. The day is free for you to do as you please with an optional walking tour. You’ll say goodbye to York, and meet your new travel companions and driver-guide as we make our way north to stop at the market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the centre of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* or explore the town of Alnwick itself. We continue up the East Coast before we reach the city of Edinburgh. You’ll have an evening in Edinburgh to enjoy the city before you begin your journey north. We journey through the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, offering stunning views of the UK’s largest expanse of fresh water. We will cross the brooding expanse of Rannoch Moor and journey through Glen Coe where you will learn the brutal story of the MacDonald Clan massacre and take in the weeping waterfalls that inhabit this incredible glen. We will also enjoy a stop at Eilean Donan*. Here you have the chance to take photographs and explore the castle. Then it’s time to cross the bridge to Skye for your overnight stop. Enjoy a full day exploring the Isle of Skye. Your guide will ensure you get the most out of your day and enjoy sights such as the craggy Cuillin Mountains, the Trotternish Peninsula, Kilt Rock and Mealt Waterfall, the Old Man of Storr and the Iron Age Dun Beag Broch. Portree is your lunch time stop, before heading back to your accommodation for a second evening. You’ll visit the most famous Loch in the entire world, Loch Ness. You can tour Urquhart Castle then hop on a Jacobite Cruise to Nessie spot on the loch itself. Our next stop is at Culloden Battlefield. We’ll then continue south to Pitlochry; a pretty town perched next to the River Tummel, before returning to Edinburgh.
Harry Potter Alnwick Castle, Scottish Borders from Edinburgh
We leave Edinburgh at 8.15am and head south to the Borders. On the way, you will see the gently rolling hills and dramatic coastlines of East Lothian. Our first stop is the beautiful coastal town Bamburgh. Take a stroll to the stunning beach and view the dramatic 5th century Bamburgh Castle sitting on a natural throne of volcanic dolerite. In the afternoon, we will meet the star of the show, Alnwick Castle. There is far too much to do here; admire large stately rooms and beautiful architecture, explore the spectacular gardens or learn a little about all the popular films and TV shows that have been filmed here. After spending time in Alnwick, we make our way back over the border and in to Scotland. Our final stop is the border town of Coldstream that lies on the north side of the River Tweed. Hear about the turbulent past of this charming town before our journey ends in Edinburgh, early evening.
5 Day York and the Lake District (Small Group) Tour from Edinburgh
Day 1 We’ll depart Scotland’s capital city Edinburgh and journey south to visit Melrose and Melrose Abbey*. We’ll then cross the border into England and visit the ancient site of Hadrian’s Wall*. This is an incredible artifact set amongst wild landscape. With many extraordinary stopping points your guide will be able to advise the best places to visit. Our overnight stop will be in Keswick, nestled between the Skiddaw Mountains and Derwentwater Lake in the Lake District National Park. Day 2 We’ll begin our day with an Ullswater "Steamers” boat trip* which will take in the length of Ullswater, the most beautiful of the English lakes to enjoy some spectacular views. We’ll drive the Lake District’s highest pass as we make our way to Bowness-on-Windermere, a delightful setting for lunch. Our route continues to the village of Hawkshead, home to Beatrix Potter’s cottage. Our final stop of the day will be at the dramatically sited Neolithic Castlerigg Standing Stones. With Helvellyn and High Seat as a backdrop, you can’t help but be blown away by this amazing place. Day 3 Today, we’ll say goodbye to Keswick and make our way to Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. England’s highest market town is home to the Wensleydale Cheese Factory*, a cheese made popular again by the animated characters Wallace and Gromit. It’s the perfect place for a fun-filled morning snack. From here, we make our way to Aysgarth, where you can take in the stunning Aysgarth Waterfalls. These three impressive waterfalls are surrounded by peaceful woodland. We’ll also stop in Skipton, a picturesque market town for a short comfort break, before reaching York in the early evening to check-in to our accommodation and get settled. Day 4 On day four, you’ll have a full day to explore York by yourself. Enjoy the sites such as York Minster, York Castle Museum and the Shambles. We invite you to join us on an included short walking tour, but this is completely up to you how you spend your day in York! Day 5 On our final day, we’ll stop at the pretty market town of Richmond, it’s a short walk to the Castle from the center of town, or you can enjoy afternoon tea and a wander. We then head to Alnwick, where you can opt to visit the beautiful Alnwick Castle* (you may recognise it from the Harry Potter flying scenes!) or explore the town of Alnwick itself. It’s home to the incredible Barter Books, a magical second-hand book shop in a converted Victorian railway station. Our next stop is Dunbar where you can enjoy stunning coastal views before we return to our departure city of Edinburgh.