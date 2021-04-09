Around Pafos

Explore Around Pafos

  • A

    Agios Georgios Beach

    Agios Georgios Beach is a 100m stretch of shadeless sand and rock with a modest harbour; beach umbrellas and loungers are available for hire (€4.50). The…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Around Pafos.

  • See

    Agios Georgios Beach

    Agios Georgios Beach is a 100m stretch of shadeless sand and rock with a modest harbour; beach umbrellas and loungers are available for hire (€4.50). The…