This impressive monastery perched on an outcrop in the southern suburbs. Built in 1667 by the Mongol leader Gushri Khan, this Gelugpa monastery, home to…
Nagchu Prefecture
The remote highways running along the north of Kham can be used to exit the Tibet Autonomous Region into Qinghai, Sichuan, or as part of a long loop around Kham. At the time of writing only one route into Qinghai was open to foreign travellers: Hwy 109 (also known as the Qinghai–Tibet Hwy) running from Lhasa to Xining. As the railway covers the same route most people do not hire private vehicles for this section. A few hardy souls make the trip by bike, crossing into Tibet over the 5180m Tangu-la pass. Under current regulations, a guide still needs to accompany you and your bicycle in a support vehicle. Check out Bike China for more.
This impressive monastery perched on an outcrop in the southern suburbs. Built in 1667 by the Mongol leader Gushri Khan, this Gelugpa monastery, home to…
On the western outskirts of the town is the surprisingly large monastery (founded 1814), a branch of Lhasa’s Sera Monastery, with more than 90 monks. The…
Making up the southern part of a half-open courtyard in the monastery, this wall looks like any other Tibetan mani wall from a distance. But as you…
This 800-year-old monastery was undergoing extensive renovation at the time of writing, including construction work for a guesthouse just outside the main…
A short walk up the valley brings you to this small nunnery. The main hall here contains 1000 silver statues of the female bodhisattva Drölma (Tara).
