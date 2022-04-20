Hongkou (虹口, Hóngkǒu) envelops the area north of Suzhou Creek and the Bund. The former American (and later Japanese) concession is a relatively unpolished domain of vibrant old lanes, tatty working-class textures and heritage architecture, and a chance to get a glimpse of what some of Shanghai's centre looked like just over a decade ago. Those wanting to sample some street food or hole-in-the-wall eateries should wander northern Shanghai, but you can also encounter pockets being developed, especially close to Suzhou Creek.