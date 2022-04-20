Originally built by the Russian Ashkenazi Jewish community in 1928, this synagogue lies in the heart of the 1940s Jewish ghetto. In 2007 it was restored…
Hongkou & North Shanghai
Hongkou (虹口, Hóngkǒu) envelops the area north of Suzhou Creek and the Bund. The former American (and later Japanese) concession is a relatively unpolished domain of vibrant old lanes, tatty working-class textures and heritage architecture, and a chance to get a glimpse of what some of Shanghai's centre looked like just over a decade ago. Those wanting to sample some street food or hole-in-the-wall eateries should wander northern Shanghai, but you can also encounter pockets being developed, especially close to Suzhou Creek.
Explore Hongkou & North Shanghai
- Ohel Moishe Synagogue & Jewish Refugees Museum
Originally built by the Russian Ashkenazi Jewish community in 1928, this synagogue lies in the heart of the 1940s Jewish ghetto. In 2007 it was restored…
- Duolun Road Cultural Street
This pleasantly restored but sleepy street of fine old houses, just off North Sichuan Rd, was once home to several of China’s most famous writers (as well…
- Lu Xun Park
Particularly photogenic in spring and summer when the trees are in blossom, Lu Xun Park is one of the city’s most pleasant green spaces. It was originally…
- Lu Xun Former Residence
Writer Lu Xun's final residence was this three-floor domicile on lovely Shanyin Rd, where an excellent English-speaking guide can fill you in on his life…
- Lu Xun Museum
An excellent museum, this modern hall charts the life and creative output of author Lu Xun with photographs, first editions, videos and waxworks. Detailed…
- GGongqing Forest Park
This vast expanse of forested parkland (131 hectares) on the western shore of the Huangpu River is a tranquil slice of countryside in Shanghai with around…
- SShanghai Post Museum
This museum in the Main Post Office building explores postal history in imperial China, which dates back to the 1st millennium BC. The system used an…
- SSky Ring
Sky Wheel has sweeping views over north Shanghai plus glimpses of the Huangpu River, Shanghai Tower and Shanghai World Financial Center in the distance…
- 11933
This vast concrete former abattoir is one of Shanghai's unique buildings, today converted to house a number of boutiques, galleries and restaurants …
