Hongkou & North Shanghai

Hongkou (虹口, Hóngkǒu) envelops the area north of Suzhou Creek and the Bund. The former American (and later Japanese) concession is a relatively unpolished domain of vibrant old lanes, tatty working-class textures and heritage architecture, and a chance to get a glimpse of what some of Shanghai's centre looked like just over a decade ago. Those wanting to sample some street food or hole-in-the-wall eateries should wander northern Shanghai, but you can also encounter pockets being developed, especially close to Suzhou Creek.

Explore Hongkou & North Shanghai

  • Duolun Road Cultural Street

    This pleasantly restored but sleepy street of fine old houses, just off North Sichuan Rd, was once home to several of China’s most famous writers (as well…

  • Lu Xun Park

    Particularly photogenic in spring and summer when the trees are in blossom, Lu Xun Park is one of the city’s most pleasant green spaces. It was originally…

  • Lu Xun Former Residence

    Writer Lu Xun's final residence was this three-floor domicile on lovely Shanyin Rd, where an excellent English-speaking guide can fill you in on his life…

  • Lu Xun Museum

    An excellent museum, this modern hall charts the life and creative output of author Lu Xun with photographs, first editions, videos and waxworks. Detailed…

  • G

    Gongqing Forest Park

    This vast expanse of forested parkland (131 hectares) on the western shore of the Huangpu River is a tranquil slice of countryside in Shanghai with around…

  • S

    Shanghai Post Museum

    This museum in the Main Post Office building explores postal history in imperial China, which dates back to the 1st millennium BC. The system used an…

  • S

    Sky Ring

    Sky Wheel has sweeping views over north Shanghai plus glimpses of the Huangpu River, Shanghai Tower and Shanghai World Financial Center in the distance…

  • 1

    1933

    This vast concrete former abattoir is one of Shanghai's unique buildings, today converted to house a number of boutiques, galleries and restaurants …

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Hongkou & North Shanghai.

  • See

    Duolun Road Cultural Street

    This pleasantly restored but sleepy street of fine old houses, just off North Sichuan Rd, was once home to several of China’s most famous writers (as well…

  • See

    Lu Xun Park

    Particularly photogenic in spring and summer when the trees are in blossom, Lu Xun Park is one of the city’s most pleasant green spaces. It was originally…

  • See

    Lu Xun Former Residence

    Writer Lu Xun's final residence was this three-floor domicile on lovely Shanyin Rd, where an excellent English-speaking guide can fill you in on his life…

  • See

    Lu Xun Museum

    An excellent museum, this modern hall charts the life and creative output of author Lu Xun with photographs, first editions, videos and waxworks. Detailed…

  • See

    Gongqing Forest Park

    This vast expanse of forested parkland (131 hectares) on the western shore of the Huangpu River is a tranquil slice of countryside in Shanghai with around…

  • See

    Shanghai Post Museum

    This museum in the Main Post Office building explores postal history in imperial China, which dates back to the 1st millennium BC. The system used an…

  • See

    Sky Ring

    Sky Wheel has sweeping views over north Shanghai plus glimpses of the Huangpu River, Shanghai Tower and Shanghai World Financial Center in the distance…

  • See

    1933

    This vast concrete former abattoir is one of Shanghai's unique buildings, today converted to house a number of boutiques, galleries and restaurants …

Guidebooks

Learn more about Hongkou & North Shanghai

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.