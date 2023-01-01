This century-old slaughterhouse deep in the entrails of Kowloon has been reincarnated into an artists’ village, its red-brick buildings housing studios and exhibition halls. Depending on when you come, there might not be much on. One of the most active residents is nonprofit visual-art organisation 1a Space, which holds regular exhibitions of local and international art, concerts and theatrical performances.

Cattle Depot Artist Village is next to a Town Gas storage facility, in the northern part of To Kwa Wan, an area on Kowloon's east coast.