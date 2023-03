Perched on a hilltop about three kilometres north of town in Bala Gata village is the large glowing Dhatu Jadi, also known as the Golden Temple (Shorna Mondir) because of its beautiful golden stupa, one of the most impressive in the country. The Arakanese-style monastery complex, housing the second-largest Buddha in Bangladesh, was only built in 2000, but visiting it is a Burmese blast through and through.

It’s a one-hour uphill walk from Sangu Bridge, or Tk 150 in a CNG.