Welcome to Timimoun

The largest oasis in the Grand Erg Occidental, this dusty desert city is an enchanting place. Its characteristic architecture, red-mud buildings studded with spikes, hints at sub-Saharan Africa. Its location, at the edge of an escarpment, makes for breathtaking views across a salt lake and out to the dunes beyond. The main street bustles in the morning and evening; the locals are a diverse mix that includes Haratines, Berbers and the descendants of Malian merchants and slaves.