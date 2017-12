Coasteering in Northern Ireland

The Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland is familiar to many – but it's only one small part of a spectacular coastline. Lonely Planet writer Louise Bastock joins Matt Wright of Causeway Coasteering to plunge into the waters and see the rugged cliffs of the Causeway Coast from an entirely different perspective. Presented by GoPro.



Host: Louise Bastock| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|