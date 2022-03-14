This 1200-year-old arrangement of megaliths captures your attention and commands your respect. The stones, weighing several tonnes each, stand between 1m and 2.5m in height. Archaeologists believe the sites may have been used as burial grounds; locals sometimes place a small rock atop the megaliths and make a wish. You'll also find a small historical museum here. The site is about 25km northwest of Janjanbureh, near Kuntaur.