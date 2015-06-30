Girona and Costa Brava Tour of Spain from Barcelona

After a morning pickup from your Barcelona hotel, head to the historic town of Girona where the remains of its Roman and medieval past coexist with the present, offering an image full of contrasts. Get lost in its maze of narrow streets, and get ready to travel through time in the Jewish neighborhood best preserved in Europe. Admire the Cathedral with the widest Gothic nave in the world or be surprised by the colorful spectacle of the houses along the Onyar River, which divides the city in two.Whether from the various bridges across the river or from the top of its medieval walls, Girona always treats you to a different and exciting panorama.Before going to Costa Brava, stop to take in the nature at the beautiful Pals. This ancient medieval village, that once was a fortress, is full of idyllic cobbled streets and plazas. Its towers and viewpoints will show you the best views of the Mediterranean Sea, enraged by the Tramontana wind and will allow you to see the fields, Empordà plains, that extend into the horizon.Next, see the green of the mountains, the sheer relief of the coast, and small villages of whitewashed houses. Stop in Calella de Palafrugell, a small traditional fishing village that still retains all the charm of yesteryear, before exploring the surrounding area.In the vicinity of Calella you will have the opportunity to discover the most pristine corners of the region thanks to the Caminos de Ronda, an ancient pathway used by fishermen, watchmen, and smugglers. From the most popular beaches in the area to the most inaccessible coves and cliffs, you can always take a dip in the crystal-clear water.Your tour ends with a hotel drop-off in Barcelona.