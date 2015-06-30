Welcome to Girona
The Roman town of Gerunda lay on the Via Augusta from Gades (now Cádiz) to the Pyrenees. Taken from the Muslims by the Franks in the late 8th century, Girona became the capital of one of Catalonia’s most important counties, falling under the sway of Barcelona in the late 9th century. Girona’s wealth in medieval times produced many fine Romanesque and Gothic buildings that have survived repeated attacks, while a Jewish community flourished here until its expulsion in 1492.
With Catalonia’s most diverse nightlife and dining scene outside Barcelona, Girona makes a delicious distraction from the coast.
Top experiences in Girona
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Girona activities
Girona and Costa Brava Tour from Barcelona
Leaving Barcelona, you will head to Girona, a city with a long history, believed to be founded around 76 BC. The river Onyar neatly divides the city in two, separating the old town from the new. The city has a rich architectural heritage and you can see evidence of this in its the cathedral founded in 1038 an the Roman walls which you can stroll along when they are open or wander the narrow streets of the old town.Continue to the Santuari dels Angels, this spot offers panoramic views of the whole Girona region and is the spot Salvador Dali chose for his wedding. From here you will make your way to Pals, a small city that grew from a fortress. Stop here for lunch before you head to the fishing village of Calella de Palafrugell. The clean lines of the whitewashed houses here will be evident here and you'll have time to explore the rocky coastline or perhaps even take a dip in the inviting waters before returning to Barcelona.
Girona, Figueres, and Dali Museum Day Trip
Leave central Barcelona by air-conditioned coach and travel to north Catalonia to the walled city of Girona, on the Onyar River.As you travel, hear how Girona became one of Spain’s most prosperous cities in medieval times: a wealth that saw the construction of its beautiful Romanesque and Gothic buildings.After roughly 1.5 hours, arrive in the city and stroll around the Old Town with your guide. Delve into the old-world streets and Jewish Quarter, home to one of Catalonia’s most significant Jewish communities in the Middle Ages.See the baroque Cathedral exterior and admire the views of Girona’s pastel-colored houses perched along the Onyar’s banks. Then, after free time for lunch (own expense), continue by coach to Figueres, the birthplace of 20th-century Spanish artist, Salvador Dalí. On route, hear Dalí's extraordinary life story and learn how the moustachioed genius remodeled Figueres’ Dalí Theatre-Museum from the town’s original Municipal Theater.Admire the museum’s striking Dalí-esque façade and then head inside to view its collections of Dalí’s art, before seeing some of his stylized jewels at the neighboring Dalí Jewels exhibition.Wrap up with some free time to explore Figueres on your own before your tour ends back in Barcelona.
Dali Museum Tour by Rail from Barcelona, with Girona Option
Start your day with an early morning pickup from your central Barcelona hotel. Take a comfortable eco-taxi from your hotel to the Barcelona Sants railway station, then board a high-speed train to Figueres. On arrival, after almost an hour, hop into an air-conditioned minivan and cruise over to the unique Dalí Theatre-Museum, which displays the largest and most diverse collection of works by Salvador Dalí, the core of which is from the artist's personal collection.Delve into the world of one of the most extraordinary minds of the 20th century as your guide illuminates the broad range work in a museum conceived and designed by Dalí himself. Experience the bizarre 3-dimensional anamorphic living room installation with custom furniture that looks like the face of Mae West when viewed only from one spot. Bend your mind around holographic art and raise your brow at a beautiful collection of jewelry designed by Dalí. See the glass geodesic dome cupola that crowns the stage of the old theater and look down to where Dalí is buried in a crypt below the stage floor.After, hop back on the train and return to Barcelona. Alternatively, if you've upgraded, continue to the 2,000-year-old town of Girona, approximately halfway back to Barcelona. Wander through medieval streets over the footprints of Iberians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Jews and Christians as you make your way to the Old Town. Pop into El Call, the Jewish Quarter, where Jews lived for six centuries under their own laws until 1492. View the rows of red, orange and yellow buildings that line along the banks of the Onyar River.Following the remaining train ride, arrive at central Barcelona where your tour concludes.
Girona and Costa Brava Tour of Spain from Barcelona
After a morning pickup from your Barcelona hotel, head to the historic town of Girona where the remains of its Roman and medieval past coexist with the present, offering an image full of contrasts. Get lost in its maze of narrow streets, and get ready to travel through time in the Jewish neighborhood best preserved in Europe. Admire the Cathedral with the widest Gothic nave in the world or be surprised by the colorful spectacle of the houses along the Onyar River, which divides the city in two.Whether from the various bridges across the river or from the top of its medieval walls, Girona always treats you to a different and exciting panorama.Before going to Costa Brava, stop to take in the nature at the beautiful Pals. This ancient medieval village, that once was a fortress, is full of idyllic cobbled streets and plazas. Its towers and viewpoints will show you the best views of the Mediterranean Sea, enraged by the Tramontana wind and will allow you to see the fields, Empordà plains, that extend into the horizon.Next, see the green of the mountains, the sheer relief of the coast, and small villages of whitewashed houses. Stop in Calella de Palafrugell, a small traditional fishing village that still retains all the charm of yesteryear, before exploring the surrounding area.In the vicinity of Calella you will have the opportunity to discover the most pristine corners of the region thanks to the Caminos de Ronda, an ancient pathway used by fishermen, watchmen, and smugglers. From the most popular beaches in the area to the most inaccessible coves and cliffs, you can always take a dip in the crystal-clear water.Your tour ends with a hotel drop-off in Barcelona.
'Game Of Thrones' Tour in Girona from Barcelona
Your Game of Thrones day starts at 9am in front of the Palau de la Musica. While you wait for your tour to begin, you can get in the mood by watching some video clips of the actual show filmed in Girona, alongside some photographs taken during the filming. Your guide will explain the main sites and locations you will visit, as well as the schedule for the day.The drive to Girona takes just over an hour, and on the way your guide will tell you all about the history of this medieval town, and tell you some interesting stories about the actual filming in the town. Once you arrive in Girona, you will be taken on a comprehensive tour of all the main film locations, and you'll be able to stand on the exact same spots as your favorite characters. With the help of photographs taken during the shooting, your guide will try to build a picture of what filming was like, and how it transformed the town of Girona into King's Landing.After about one and a half hours, you will take a break and treat you to specially made local ice cream, created in honour of Game of Thrones, and call 'The King's Hand.' You will explore the Roman Walls, discover the Jewish Call and soak up the atmosphere of the beautifully preserved medieval jewel.At around 1pm, take a break and enjoy a delicious lunch in a traditional restaurant. After lunch at around 2:30pm, you will head to a carefully preserved medieval village. After an hour long guided visit, you will head back to Barcelona arriving between 5 and 6pm.
Viator Exclusive: 'Game Of Thrones' Walking Tour of Girona
The tour will start in one of the most famous stairs of Girona, the stairs of the Church of Sant Martí s'Acosta in the Pujada de Sant Domenech. Head deeper into the narrow and winding alleys of the Jewish quarter (Call Jueu), street of Claveria, Sant Llorenç street, Cúndaro street. Then, pass the Cathedral of Santa Maria to reach Cartanyà Bisbe Street, in the neighborhood near the Casserna dels Alemanys (German Headquarters). Return to the cathedral to admire its baroque façade and see the large stairs that lead down to square. From there, you'll head to Ferran the Catolic street to see the Arab baths. Visit the Plaza dels Jurats and make your way to the magnificent Romanesque monastery of Sant Pere de Galligans. Finally, you'll see the surroundings of the Church of Sant Feliu , also with a grand staircase.These sites appear as locations in the fictional towns of Braavos and King's Landing.