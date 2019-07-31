The main train or bus station is the first port of call for most visitors to Kraków. From here, they beat a hasty retreat into the Old Town or Kazimierz, only to emerge a few days later to board their train or bus out of town. Many never experience Eastern Kraków, outside the Planty, yet here the city pulses to a different beat. It is here that Kraków loses its aura of medieval magic and holiday haven and takes on the rhythms of the workaday world.