This enormous cemetery dates from 1800 and was the main burial ground for Kazimierz's Jewish population up until WWII. Many of the grave markers were…
Eastern Kraków
The main train or bus station is the first port of call for most visitors to Kraków. From here, they beat a hasty retreat into the Old Town or Kazimierz, only to emerge a few days later to board their train or bus out of town. Many never experience Eastern Kraków, outside the Planty, yet here the city pulses to a different beat. It is here that Kraków loses its aura of medieval magic and holiday haven and takes on the rhythms of the workaday world.
Arguably the city's most prestigious burial ground and the final resting place of several notable Poles, including Wisława Szymborska (1923–2012), the…
This museum aims to tell the story of the Polish 'Home Army'. This was an underground force that defended the Polish state during WWII, at a time when the…
The botanical gardens of Jagiellonian University comprise nearly ten hectares of green and flowery loveliness. Besides the fresh air and beautiful blooms,…
Modern, kid-oriented historical exhibition that uses both LEGO building blocks and virtual-reality technology to tell key stories of Poland's national…
Possibly the oddest branch of the Kraków Historical Museum, the permanent exhibition here tells the story of the Fowler Brotherhood of Kraków, a medieval…
