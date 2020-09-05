Introducing Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List

We've all got a list of places that we want to see for ourselves: places friends have enthused about, places we've read about, dreamed about. This is our list. It's the 500 most thrilling, memorable, downright interesting places on this planet ranked in order of their brilliance. COVID-19 has resulted in travel restrictions that may have clipped your wings through 2020, but now is the perfect time to plan ahead so you're ready for your next adventure when it's safe to hit the road again. These are the places we think you should experience; there are sights that will humble you, amaze you and surprise you. They'll provoke thoughts, emotions or just an urgent need to tell someone about them.

Here are the top 10 travel experiences from Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. We hope this will inspire many more travel wish lists of your own.

Order your copy of the book to see all 500 incredible destinations.