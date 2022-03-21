Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Maluku

North Maluku’s historically and politically most significant islands are the pyramid-like volcanic cones of Ternate and Tidore. Once the world's only source of cloves, the spice trade made these ancient Islamic island sultanates the most powerful territories in medieval Maluku.

Today, Tidore slumbers in obscurity but Ternate is still the main hub of North Maluku (Maluku Utara, or 'Malut'), although Sofifi on neighbouring Halmahera was named the province’s official capital in 2007 and many government offices have relocated there. Few islands in North Maluku have any real history of tourism, so visits beyond Ternate will often prove to be something of an adventure. Vast Halmahera in particular offers white-sand beaches, tasty diving and a little-known national park, but much of its potential remains untapped.

Explore North Maluku

  • B

    Benteng Tolukko

    A tiny, beautifully situated fort surrounded by a vivid tropical garden, Benteng Tolukko was the first Portuguese stronghold on Ternate (dating back to…

  • J

    Jikomalamo

    A couple of kilometres past Sulamadaha, a lane runs right off the highway down to the secluded stilted village of Jikomalamo. There are some small sandy…

  • G

    Gunung Dukono

    Despite being an active volcano that continues to belch ash and smoke, it's possible to climb the almost 1400m-high Dukono in six sweaty hours if you are…

  • D

    Danau Tolire Besar

    Beyond the village of Takome, a paved lane off the road climbs to the rim of Danau Tolire Besar. Startlingly sheer cliffs plummet down to the lugubriously…

  • P

    Pantai Kupa Kupa

    This attractive, part-shaded white-sand beach – popular on weekends with the locals – is good for swimming and there's reasonable snorkelling just…

  • P

    Pantai Luari

    This pretty, horseshoe-shaped bay about 13km north of Tobelo has a shady white-sand beach that's fine for swimming. There's decent snorkelling and diving…

  • P

    Pulau Maitara

    A three-minute speedboat hop from Rum, Pulau Maitara's clear waters are fine for snorkelling and swimming but watch out for the numerous sea urchins.

  • K

    Keraton

    Built in 1834 and restored in semi-colonial style, the Sultan’s Palace is technically a family home, although no one is in residence owing to a dispute…

  • B

    Benteng Oranye

    Known to the Portuguese as Fort Malayo, the Dutch-built Benteng Oranye, which dates from the early 17th century, is a sprawling, largely ruinous complex…

