Tourists descend on Sūzhōu all four seasons of the year, but kick-start your day early, go slightly off the main streets, and you’ll see the old-world charm and have the place to yourself. In the lovely provincial capital and university town of Nánjīng there’s a lot that remains relatively undiscovered by outsiders: Ming dynasty heritage, leafy boulevards, superb museums and some fantastic restaurants.
Private Suzhou in One Day with Grand Canal Cruise
Your private guide will pick you up from your Suzhou hotel at 9am. Your first stop is the Grand Canal, the world's longest manmade waterway and one of ancient China's greatest engineering projects. Relax in a wooden boat as you cruise down scenic byways and soak up the atmosphere of the old town. From here, it's a short drive to Panmen Gate. This grand two-storey gate, surrounded by landscaped gardens and ancient monuments, once formed part of Suzhou's ancient city wall and still offers stunning views across Suzhou, old and new. Head into the heart of the old city for your next excursion, a rickshaw tour around Pingjiang Road and surroundings. You'll pass the vegetable market, unpolished streets, and narrow canals, and see locals going about their everyday business. Lunch is at your own expense but your guide will be happy to recommend restaurants where you can enjoy classics of Suzhou cuisine, from dumplings to sweet and sour fish. Your last stop is an authentic Suzhou teahouse where you'll discover the city's most celebrated art-form: pingtan. A hybrid of ballad-singing, story-telling, and comic opera, it's performed in Suzhou dialect and accompanied by traditional musical instruments. Savor Chinese tea as you enjoy the performance and its timeless melodies. From here, you'll drive back to your hotel, arriving around 5pm.
Private Day Tour: Nanjing City Highlights with Hotel or Railway Station Transfer
Local expert tour guide will pick you up from your Nanjing hotel lobby or Railway Station (Nanjing Railway Station or South Railway Station) at approx. 8:30 am, accompany you to start highlight day trip in Nanjing. Your will firstly come to visit the Dr. Sun Yat-sen's Mausoleum. With deep historical significance, magnificent architecture and beautiful scenery, it is a must see when visiting Nanjing. Follow your guide to learn about the life of this great Chinese revolutionist. Move on to visit the Confucius Temple, also named Fuzimiao in Chinese, it is a place to worship and consecrate Confucius. The beautiful Qinhuai River and bustling commercial streets nearby will make your trip more memorable. After lunch, proceed to visit the Nanjing Municipal Museum. Located inside Chaotian Palace, this is a comprehensive museum of history and art. View the Chinese ancient palace buildings of Chaotian Gong and explore the history and culture in the museum. Then see China’s the biggest castle-style city gate of Zhonghua Gate, it is a precious cultural relic, a significant place in China's military and architectural traditions. After the full day trip, the guide will drop you off at your hotel or Railway Station as per your request. Please indicate your preferred location while booking.
Private Suzhou Day Trip: Zhouzhuang Water Town and Pingjiang Road
Your private guide and driver will meet you in the lobby of your Suzhou hotel by 9am: it's about an hour's drive to Zhouzhuang, one of the most famous water towns in China. The Chinese value Zhouzhuang for its cultural heritage, ancient residential buildings, elegant watery views, and colorful local traditions and customs. Enjoy dazzling views of antique stone houses reflected in tranquil waters as you stroll its historic streets with your guide, and capture shots of vistas including the Twin Bridges, Shide and Yongan. Lunch is at your own expense, but your guide can recommend restaurants and local specialties and help you navigate the menu in either Zhouzhuang or Suzhou. Once you've returned to Suzhou, you'll visit Pingjiang Road, which ambles beside a narrow canal. Accompanied by your guide, enjoy a rickshaw tour of the quarter that surrounds it. You'll pass through a vegetable market, historic streets, and traditional buildings and see locals going about their business as your guide explains the role that canals played in Suzhou's history. Finally, you'll drive back to your hotel, returning around 5pm.
Suzhou Private Tour: Master of Nets, Grand Canal, Panmen Gate
In the morning, your private tour guide and driver will meet you at your hotel lobby. Sit back and relax yourself in a vintage wooden boat rowing along the Grand Canal, one of three greatest projects in ancient China. Then, go on to visit another historical landmark in Suzhou, Panmen Gate. The grand gate is part of the ancient city wall (built in 514 B.C.). Stand on top of the gate tower and take in the enchanting view of the whole old town of Suzhou. Next, you will be transferred to visit Master of Nets Garden, which is one of the four most prominent gardens in Suzhou. Built in 1174, it occupies an area of approximately 72,118 square feet (6,700 square meters) today. At the end of the tour, you will be transferred back to your Suzhou hotel.
Master of Nets Garden Evening Tour
Seated in a small alley, the 800 years-old Song Dynasty Master of Nets Garden ranks among Suzhou gardens as one of the smallest in size. Yet the reputation of the garden, with its unrivalled aesthetical and architectural excellence, goes far beyond its physical scale. When the night falls, with yellow lights and scarlet palaces lanterns outlining the pavilions and platforms, visitors can stroll around the garden to enjoy traditional musical entertainments of Kun Opera, Suzhou Opera, Pingtan (a form of storytelling and ballad singing in Suzhou dialect), Guzheng (a Chinese zither), bamboo flutes of Di and Xiao, and other forms of folk music and dances, which are all performed by professionals in traditional costumes of generous local styles.Highly recommended by the China National Tourism Administration, the evening musical entertainment at the Master of Nets Garden provides an authentic link to the rich and vibrant culture of the Yangtze River Delta.
Private Suzhou Classic Tour--Full Day Tour
Meet your private guide upon pickup at the Suzhou railway station or your hotel lobby in Suzhou. Set out on a full day of sightseeing in the comfort of an air-conditioned private vehicle, and talk with your guide about any particular interests you have so the commentary and itinerary can be customized. First, visit Lingering Garden, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the city's finest classical gardens. It has been listed as one of the four most famous national classic gardens together with the humble administrator's garden, the Summer Palace and Mountain Summer Resort in Chengde are called China's four largest gardens. Landscape architectural space processing is very exquisite, using a variety of artistic techniques, built a unique space system, becoming one of the world civilization examples of architectural space art processing. Wander through the trails and portals of this delicately-planned garden that carefully combines traditional Chinese architecture with natural beauty. Next stop is Panmen Gate, which is a historical landmark in Suzhou. Panmen Gate is China's existing only water and land parallel gate, is one of the signs of the ancient city of Suzhou. The history of the Panmen Gate dates back to 514 AD. Built by Wu State during the spring and autumn period, Panmen is the only ancient city wall still intact in Suzhou. Continue your tour to Hanshan Temple (Cold Mountain Temple) near the town of Fengqiao. Made famous in a poem by Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Ji, this Buddhist temple is known for its large bells, unique black roof and domed bridge. Take a wander around its halls, pavilions, corridors and well-maintained gardens.After lunch, drive to Pingjiang Historic Street. To experience the authentic taste of city life in old Suzhou, a stroll down Street, which is a great way to get acquainted with the local vibe. Quiet, leafy and slow-paced, the street is lined with old Chinese houses as well as restaurants and teahouses serving traditional foods and drinks. What’s more, there are a variety of upscale cafes catering to the chic crowd at each corner. You can taste a few traditional Chinese snacks while your guide tells you more about the history of the street. The final stop is Suzhou No. 1 Silk Mill, which has a long and rich history of silk culture, including mulberry tree and silk worm cultivation and turning raw silk into beautiful fabric. The city has been a center of China's silk trade for many centuries. The Suzhou No. 1 Silk Mill has been a proud steward of this heritage for over 80 years. It's more like a museum which shows you how the silk is made from cocoons from the beginning and the whole silk process. Not to be missed. Drive back to your hotel or the train station after the tour is concluded.