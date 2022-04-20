Stretching from coastal Horseshoe Bay as far inland as the verdant Fraser Valley, this region encompasses the towns and suburbs within an hour or two of downtown Vancouver, including those communities immediately adjoining the city that together are known as Metro Vancouver. Ideal for day trips, the area is striped with forested coastal parks, wildlife sanctuaries and an increasing number of wineries.

The snow-capped dome-shaped mountain dominating the skyline to the south is Mt Baker (3286m), an active volcano just across the border in the US.