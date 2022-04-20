Arguably Richmond's biggest lure is this atmospheric, always busy, Asian-flavored night market that has grown from humble beginnings in 2000 to become the…
Lower Mainland
Stretching from coastal Horseshoe Bay as far inland as the verdant Fraser Valley, this region encompasses the towns and suburbs within an hour or two of downtown Vancouver, including those communities immediately adjoining the city that together are known as Metro Vancouver. Ideal for day trips, the area is striped with forested coastal parks, wildlife sanctuaries and an increasing number of wineries.
The snow-capped dome-shaped mountain dominating the skyline to the south is Mt Baker (3286m), an active volcano just across the border in the US.
Explore Lower Mainland
- Richmond Night Market
Arguably Richmond's biggest lure is this atmospheric, always busy, Asian-flavored night market that has grown from humble beginnings in 2000 to become the…
- NNew Media Gallery
With the right curators and a foresighted arts community, it’s amazing what you can do with 200 sq meters of space. This small gallery in New West’s super…
- FFort Langley National Historic Site
The Fort Langley you see today is the second incarnation of a fort first built as a fur-trading post in 1827 at a site 4km west of its current location…
- WWestminster Pier Park
Sandwiched between railway tracks and the mighty Fraser River, this linear boardwalk park is an excellent New West addition. Join the locals for a breezy…
- International Buddhist Temple
Contrasting sharply with the suburban monotony of Richmond, this elaborate Buddhist temple is a large and handsome structure endowed with a surfeit of…
- Gulf of Georgia Cannery
British Columbia's best 'industrial museum' illuminates the sights and sounds of the region's bygone era of labor-intensive fish processing. Most of the…
- NNew Westminster Museum & Archives
On the 3rd floor of the swish Anvil Centre, this well-presented small museum illuminates New West's tumultuous history, from its First Nations origins and…
- BBritannia Shipyard
A riverfront complex of historic sheds housing dusty tools, boats and reminders of the region's maritime past, this is one of the most evocative, fancy…
- LLondon Heritage Farm
An 1890s white-painted farmhouse that offers an evocative glimpse into Richmond's pioneer-era agricultural past. Check out the beardy photos of past…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lower Mainland.
See
Richmond Night Market
Arguably Richmond's biggest lure is this atmospheric, always busy, Asian-flavored night market that has grown from humble beginnings in 2000 to become the…
See
New Media Gallery
With the right curators and a foresighted arts community, it’s amazing what you can do with 200 sq meters of space. This small gallery in New West’s super…
See
Fort Langley National Historic Site
The Fort Langley you see today is the second incarnation of a fort first built as a fur-trading post in 1827 at a site 4km west of its current location…
See
Westminster Pier Park
Sandwiched between railway tracks and the mighty Fraser River, this linear boardwalk park is an excellent New West addition. Join the locals for a breezy…
See
International Buddhist Temple
Contrasting sharply with the suburban monotony of Richmond, this elaborate Buddhist temple is a large and handsome structure endowed with a surfeit of…
See
Gulf of Georgia Cannery
British Columbia's best 'industrial museum' illuminates the sights and sounds of the region's bygone era of labor-intensive fish processing. Most of the…
See
New Westminster Museum & Archives
On the 3rd floor of the swish Anvil Centre, this well-presented small museum illuminates New West's tumultuous history, from its First Nations origins and…
See
Britannia Shipyard
A riverfront complex of historic sheds housing dusty tools, boats and reminders of the region's maritime past, this is one of the most evocative, fancy…
See
London Heritage Farm
An 1890s white-painted farmhouse that offers an evocative glimpse into Richmond's pioneer-era agricultural past. Check out the beardy photos of past…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Lower Mainland
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.