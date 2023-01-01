Terms and Conditions for Lonely Planet Free Book Offer

Beginning at or around 10:00 a.m. ET on June 1, 2022, the first 2500 qualified individuals who confirm a new subscription to the Lonely Planet e-newsletter after signing up through the link in The Points Guy newsletter will receive a free copy of Lonely Plane's Best in Travel 2022 (16th edition) book, valued at $17.99. Qualified individuals must be age 18 or older with a valid mailing address within the 48 contiguous United States or D.C. who have not previously subscribed to the Lonely Planet e-newsletter. Offer void in Alaska, Hawaii, U.S. Territories, and where prohibited. Limit one free book per person/household address. Offer not available to employees, officers, directors, and immediate family or household members of employees, officers, or directors of Lonely Planet, The Points Guy, or their respective parent, subsidiary or affiliated entities. After signing up for the Lonely Planet e-newsletter, subscribers will receive an e-mail at the provided e-mail address asking that they click a button to confirm successful delivery and fill out a Survey Monkey form with their name and mailing address. There may also be optional survey questions about your travel habits. You must be one of the first 2500 qualified subscribers to submit the Survey Monkey form in order to receive the free book and must also submit the form within 48 hours of receipt of the e-mail to qualify. Free book will be shipped to confirmed new subscribers within two to three weeks following confirmation. Lonely Planet is not responsible for telephone, internet, platform, equipment, service, or other technical glitches or failures. Lonely Planet reserves the right to provide a free book to qualifying submissions unaffected by any such glitch or failure. Subscription to Lonely Planet's e-newsletter is free and you can opt-out of Lonely Planet emails at any time. Free book offer will end at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on June 6, 2022, if not terminated sooner due to reaching the 2500 free book offer limit.