North Pembrokeshire

The Welsh language may not be as ubiquitous in North Pembrokeshire as it once was but there's no escaping the essential Welshness of the region. It's a land of Iron Age hill forts, holy wells and Celtic saints – including the nation's patron, Dewi Sant (St David). Predating even the ancient Celts are the remnants of an older people, who left behind them dolmens and stone circles – the same people who may have transported their sacred bluestones all the way from the Preseli Hills to form the giant edifice at Stonehenge. Much of the coastline from St Davids onwards is inaccessible by car. If you're only going to walk part of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path (PCP), this is an excellent section to tackle.

  • St David's Cathedral

    Hidden in a hollow and behind high walls, St David's Cathedral is intentionally unassuming. The valley site was chosen in the vain hope that the church…

  • C

    Castell Henllys

    If you've ever wondered what a Celtic village looked, felt and smelt like, take a trip back in time to this Iron Age settlement, 4 miles east of Newport…

  • P

    Pentre Ifan

    The largest neolithic dolmen in Wales, Pentre Ifan is a 5500-year-old neolithic burial chamber set on a remote hillside with superb views across the…

  • S

    St Davids Bishop's Palace

    This atmospheric ruined palace was begun at the same time as St David's Cathedral, adjacent, but its final, imposing Decorated Gothic form owes most to…

  • O

    Oriel y Parc

    Occupying a bold, semicircular, environmentally friendly building on the edge of town, Oriel y Parc is a winning collaboration between the Pembrokeshire…

  • S

    St Non's Bay

    Immediately south of St Davids, this ruggedly beautiful spot is named after St David's mother and traditionally accepted as his birthplace. A path leads…

  • R

    Ramsey Island

    Ramsey Island (Ynys Dewi) lies off the headland to the west of St Davids, ringed by dramatic sea cliffs and an offshore armada of rocky islets and reefs…

  • W

    Welsh Wildlife Centre

    Bordering the River Teifi just south of Cardigan, the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve is a haven for kingfishers, owls, otters, badgers and butterflies. You…

  • S

    St Brynach's Church

    With its overgrown castle and atmospheric church, the little village of Nevern, 2 miles east of Newport, makes a good objective for an easy walk or ride…

