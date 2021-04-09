S
Strata Florida
On an isolated, peaceful site southeast of Aberystwyth lies this ruined Cistercian abbey. The best preserved remnant is a simple, complete arched doorway,…
On an isolated, peaceful site southeast of Aberystwyth lies this ruined Cistercian abbey. The best preserved remnant is a simple, complete arched doorway,…
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Tregaron.
See
On an isolated, peaceful site southeast of Aberystwyth lies this ruined Cistercian abbey. The best preserved remnant is a simple, complete arched doorway,…