Built entirely out of found and recycled material, this eye-catching sculpture by artist Sally Heller honors the victims of Hurricane Katrina. A ruined shack that resembles Dorothy’s house blown off-track, the sculpture sits in a tree constructed from pieces of oil drums. Inside, a light shines for those seeking to return home. It’s a powerful piece of work in an appropriate setting – across from the Convention Center, where so many refugees were displaced in the aftermath of the storm.