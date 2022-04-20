Welcome to the flat bit. Central Maui is the isthmus connecting the West Maui Mountains to mighty Haleakalā, giving the island its distinctive three-part shape. This odd wedge of topography, Maui’s most arable piece of land, was once known only for its fields of waving sugarcane, but it now boasts a potpourri of attractions. To the north, the island’s commercial center, Kahului, contains windswept Kanaha Beach, a hub for water sports. Sister-city Wailuku is a funky up-and-comer with the best lunch scene, and the gateway to the lush ʻIao Valley. On the southern coast, Maʻalaea is home to a top-notch aquarium and its harbor is the launchpad for a Molokini cruise.