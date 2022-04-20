ʻIao Valley & Central Maui

Welcome to the flat bit. Central Maui is the isthmus connecting the West Maui Mountains to mighty Haleakalā, giving the island its distinctive three-part shape. This odd wedge of topography, Maui’s most arable piece of land, was once known only for its fields of waving sugarcane, but it now boasts a potpourri of attractions. To the north, the island’s commercial center, Kahului, contains windswept Kanaha Beach, a hub for water sports. Sister-city Wailuku is a funky up-and-comer with the best lunch scene, and the gateway to the lush ʻIao Valley. On the southern coast, Maʻalaea is home to a top-notch aquarium and its harbor is the launchpad for a Molokini cruise.

Explore ʻIao Valley & Central Maui

  • ʻIao Valley State Monument

    If you’ve seen just one photograph of Maui's lush interior, odds are it was of the magnificently phallic 2250ft ʻIao Needle, the green pinnacle that…

  • M

    Maui Tropical Plantation

    This longstanding tourist attraction is a cross between a farm, a dining destination and a botanical garden. The large gift shop stocks art, aloha wear,…

  • H

    Hale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House

    This small but historically evocative museum occupies the 1833 home of Wailuku’s first Christian missionary, Edward Bailey. He was the second missionary…

  • K

    Kanaha Beach Park

    Well, you can’t judge a beach by its cover. Wedged between downtown Kahului and the airport, and hidden behind a strip of ironwood trees, this mile-long…

  • ʻ

    ʻIao Needle

    Rising straight up to 2250ft, this velvety-green pinnacle is Maui’s iconic landmark. Most people shoot their mandatory photos from the bridge near the…

  • Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum

    This homespun museum occupies the former residence of the sugar mill’s superintendent. There’s the usual display of industrial machinery, including a…

  • Maui Ocean Center

    This midsize aquarium showcases Hawaii’s dazzling marine life, including species found nowhere else. The floor plan takes you on an ocean journey,…

  • K

    Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge

    A bird-watcher's oasis, this refuge harbors native waterbirds year-round, and hosts migratory ducks (October to April) and hawksbill and Hawaiian sea…

  • K

    Kepaniwai Park & Heritage Gardens

    This unique and pretty park celebrates the various ethnic groups of Hawaii by displaying a building for each one. There's a traditional Hawaiian hale …

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout ʻIao Valley & Central Maui.

