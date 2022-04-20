If you’ve seen just one photograph of Maui's lush interior, odds are it was of the magnificently phallic 2250ft ʻIao Needle, the green pinnacle that…
ʻIao Valley & Central Maui
Welcome to the flat bit. Central Maui is the isthmus connecting the West Maui Mountains to mighty Haleakalā, giving the island its distinctive three-part shape. This odd wedge of topography, Maui’s most arable piece of land, was once known only for its fields of waving sugarcane, but it now boasts a potpourri of attractions. To the north, the island’s commercial center, Kahului, contains windswept Kanaha Beach, a hub for water sports. Sister-city Wailuku is a funky up-and-comer with the best lunch scene, and the gateway to the lush ʻIao Valley. On the southern coast, Maʻalaea is home to a top-notch aquarium and its harbor is the launchpad for a Molokini cruise.
Explore ʻIao Valley & Central Maui
- ʻIao Valley State Monument
If you’ve seen just one photograph of Maui's lush interior, odds are it was of the magnificently phallic 2250ft ʻIao Needle, the green pinnacle that…
- MMaui Tropical Plantation
This longstanding tourist attraction is a cross between a farm, a dining destination and a botanical garden. The large gift shop stocks art, aloha wear,…
- HHale Hōʻikeʻike at the Bailey House
This small but historically evocative museum occupies the 1833 home of Wailuku’s first Christian missionary, Edward Bailey. He was the second missionary…
- KKanaha Beach Park
Well, you can’t judge a beach by its cover. Wedged between downtown Kahului and the airport, and hidden behind a strip of ironwood trees, this mile-long…
- ʻʻIao Needle
Rising straight up to 2250ft, this velvety-green pinnacle is Maui’s iconic landmark. Most people shoot their mandatory photos from the bridge near the…
- Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum
This homespun museum occupies the former residence of the sugar mill’s superintendent. There’s the usual display of industrial machinery, including a…
- Maui Ocean Center
This midsize aquarium showcases Hawaii’s dazzling marine life, including species found nowhere else. The floor plan takes you on an ocean journey,…
- KKealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge
A bird-watcher's oasis, this refuge harbors native waterbirds year-round, and hosts migratory ducks (October to April) and hawksbill and Hawaiian sea…
- KKepaniwai Park & Heritage Gardens
This unique and pretty park celebrates the various ethnic groups of Hawaii by displaying a building for each one. There's a traditional Hawaiian hale …
