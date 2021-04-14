The Ma-Cho is one of the most striking Chinese temples in Luzon. A loud collision of Taoism and Chinese Catholicism (think bright-red imperial Chinese…
San Juan (La Union)
Surfers, look no further. Most travelers heading here are bound for barangay Urbiztondo in San Juan, a beach town 4mi (6km) north of San Fernando that gets the country’s most consistent waves from November to March. During the season a legion of bronzed instructors offer beginners some of the world’s cheapest surf lessons on perfect learners’ waves.
Barangay Montemar, 1 mi (1km) north of San Juan is a much quieter stretch of beach and is isolated from barangay Urbiztondo's restaurants and services. The resorts there are happy to call you a tricycle (P50), however, and it's easy to go back and forth between the two villages.
Ma-Cho Pagoda
The Ma-Cho is one of the most striking Chinese temples in Luzon. A loud collision of Taoism and Chinese Catholicism (think bright-red imperial Chinese…
Tangadan Falls
A popular day trip when the surf is flat, Tangadan falls flows over pancake rock formations into a refreshing blue pool. To get there, take a tricycle…