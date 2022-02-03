Despite possessing the types of landscapes that dreams are made of, much of this part of Tuscany feels far away from well-beaten tourist trails. Here you can investigate the multicultural past and extraordinary cuisine of port city Livorno and then follow the Strada del Vino e dell'Olio Costa degli Etruschi south, visiting vineyards, olive groves, medieval villages and scenic archaeological sites along the way.

And then there’s Elba: ripe for alfresco frolics, this Mediterranean island has a landscape dotted with orange trees, palms, vineyards and sandy coves begging you to lay down a beach towel. It's the perfect place to wind down after a stretch of busy Tuscan travelling. Dedicated island-philes meanwhile will most certainly get a kick out of sailing to the tiny but intriguing Tuscan islets of Pianosa, Giglio and faintly more developed Capraia.