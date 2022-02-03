The story goes like this: in 1345, the Virgin Mary appeared to a shepherd, who led her to monte nero (black mountain), a haven of brigands. Needless to…
Central Coast & Elba
Despite possessing the types of landscapes that dreams are made of, much of this part of Tuscany feels far away from well-beaten tourist trails. Here you can investigate the multicultural past and extraordinary cuisine of port city Livorno and then follow the Strada del Vino e dell'Olio Costa degli Etruschi south, visiting vineyards, olive groves, medieval villages and scenic archaeological sites along the way.
And then there’s Elba: ripe for alfresco frolics, this Mediterranean island has a landscape dotted with orange trees, palms, vineyards and sandy coves begging you to lay down a beach towel. It's the perfect place to wind down after a stretch of busy Tuscan travelling. Dedicated island-philes meanwhile will most certainly get a kick out of sailing to the tiny but intriguing Tuscan islets of Pianosa, Giglio and faintly more developed Capraia.
- SSantuario della Madonna di Montenero
The story goes like this: in 1345, the Virgin Mary appeared to a shepherd, who led her to monte nero (black mountain), a haven of brigands. Needless to…
- MMuseo Villa Napoleonica di San Martino
Napoleon personally supervised the transformation of what had been a large farmhouse in the hills 5km southwest of Portoferraio into an elegant villa…
- Terrazza Mascagni
No trip to Livorno is complete without a stroll along this seafront terrace with its dramatic black-and-white chessboard-style pavement. When it was built…
- PParco Nazionale dell'Arcipelago Toscano
The Parco Nazionale dell'Arcipelago Toscano safeguards the delicate ecosystems of Elba's seven islands as well as the 600 sq km of sea that washes around…
- MMuseo Civico Giovanni Fattori
The highlight of a visit here is the 19th-century building. Known as Villa Mimbelli, it has an ornately decorated interior featuring an extraordinary…
- PPiccola Venezia
Piccola Venezia is a tangle of small canals built during the 17th century, using Venetian methods of reclaiming land from the sea. At its heart sits the…
- FForte Falcone
Portoferraio's loftiest highest hill is crowned by this largely intact, 16th-century fort (1548) – a key point, together with Fort Stella and Torre del…
- AAcquario di Livorno
Livorno's seafront aquarium swims with black-tip reef and zebra sharks, seahorses, Madagascan spider tortoises, moon jellyfish and impressive green sea…
- IIl Parterre
Laid out in 1854 to prettify the wasteland around the city's great water cistern (unveiled in 1842), this lush public park is a peaceful green oasis of…
