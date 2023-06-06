Fuji Five Lakes

Japan's highest and most famous peak is the big draw of the Fuji Five Lakes (富士五湖) region, but even if you don't intend to climb Fuji-san, it's still worth coming here to enjoy the great outdoors around the volcano's northern foothills, and to admire the mountain photogenically reflected in the lakes. Culture buffs can also delve into the fascinating history of Mt Fuji worship at several sites.

  Mt Fuji and Cherry Blossom

Mt Fuji

    Mt Fuji

    Fuji Five Lakes

    Fuji-san is among Japan's most revered and timeless attractions, the inspiration for generations of poets and the focus of countless artworks. Hundreds of…

  Fuji Sengen-jinja

    Fuji Sengen-jinja

    Fuji Five Lakes

    A necessary preliminary to the Mt Fuji ascent is a visit to this atmospheric shrine (8th century, rebuilt 1800s) dedicated to Sakuya-hime, the goddess of…

  Sai-ko Kōmoriana

    Sai-ko Kōmoriana

    Fuji Five Lakes

    Despite being known as the Bat Cave, this 350m-long complex has neither bats nor caped crusaders. Nevertheless, it's still fun to scramble over the…

  Kanadorii

    Kanadorii

    Fuji Five Lakes

    A symbol of Mt Fuji worship, this gate was first constructed in 1788 (though the present one dates to 1955), and in clear weather frames picture-postcard…

  Fujisan World Heritage Center

    Fujisan World Heritage Center

    Fuji Five Lakes

    The flashy South Hall of this visitor centre has imaginative, interactive displays detailing the spiritual and geological history of the mountain, as well…

  Churei-tō Pagoda

    Churei-tō Pagoda

    Fuji Five Lakes

    One of the classic Fuji postcard views has this five-tiered red pagoda in the foreground surrounded by cherry blossoms. It's actually a war memorial,…

  Kubota Itchiku Art Museum

    Kubota Itchiku Art Museum

    Fuji Five Lakes

    In a Gaudí-influenced building above the lake, this charming museum displays the kimono art of Kubota Itchiku (1917–2003). You might see Mt Fuji in the…

