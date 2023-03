Herein lies a 1:500 scale model of Habana Vieja, complete with an authentic soundtrack meant to replicate a day in the life of the city. It's incredibly detailed and provides an excellent way of geographically acquainting yourself with the city's historical core.

Also here is a small cinema, the Cinematógrafo Lumière (tickets CUC$2), that shows nostalgia movies for senior citizens, and a 25-minute documentary about Habana Vieja's restoration for visitors at 2pm.