The artificial peninsula Cité-du-Havre was created to protect the port from vicious currents and ice. Here, in 1967, architect Moshe Safdie designed a set of futuristic cube-like condominiums for Expo '67 when he was just 23 years old – from a distance, they resemble a microscopic zoom-in on table salt. This narrow spit of land connects Île Ste-Hélène with Old Montréal via the Pont de la Concorde.

Guided tours in English can be booked online. Hours are irregular but usually at 10am or 2:30pm. You can get a distant view of Habitat 67 from the south stretch of the Old Port, especially near Rue du Port.