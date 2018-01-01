Welcome to Venezuela
The rewards if you do go are frankly immense. Few countries in the world have this degree of natural beauty: Andean peaks, Caribbean coastline, idyllic islands, grasslands teeming with wildlife, the steamy Orinoco Delta and the world's highest waterfall, Angel Falls. This is true trip-of-a-lifetime stuff, and right now you’ll have it pretty much all to yourself.
Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Caracas Hotels
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight and accommodation details. Make sure you give us the name of the Airline, flight number, arrival time and hotel name.Your private transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Relax on your arrival into Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport and avoid the stress and hassle of public transport. Relish the convenience of having a friendly bilingual speaking driver who will be waiting for you with a customized sign with your name on it, ready to help you and guide you. You'll be picked up from the airport and taken directly in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to your hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Take the convenient way out and book your arrival transfer in Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport now. Don't forget to also book your departure transfer! Price is per person.
Margarita Island Jeep Safari Tour
On this all-day excursion by 4x4 jeep, you'll discover the best of Margarita Island – from its major towns to its national parks, artisan production centers and, of course, its gorgeous beaches. After morning pickup from your hotel, you'll be driven north to La Asunción then continue to Cerro El Copey National Park where you'll enjoy panoramic views of the island. At Laguna de La Restinga National Park, you'll see fabulous lagoons and a labyrinth of canals, or “caños,” which run through vast mangroves serving as habitat for numerous bird species such as red ibis, pelicans and cormorants. Take a boat ride through the canals to appreciate the natural beauty and diversity of birds inhabiting the park. From there you'll continue on to Playa Punta Arenas for lunch, then it's time for an afternoon visit and short stop at beautiful Playa La Carmela, or Playa El Tunal, located on the Macanao Peninsula. Close out the tour with an Margarita Island flourish – if weather conditions permit! – by admiring the sunset at Juan Griego or Taguantar.
Margarita Island Half-Day Tour
This tour takes you to the main towns on Margarita Island. After 9am pickup from your hotel, you'll be taken north to the town of Pampatar, well known for its shopping malls and the famous San Carlos Borromeo Fortress – a Spanish fort built between 1662 and 1684, which today serves as museum. In addition, you'll also visit Pampatar's artisan production center, where you can admire the island's pearls and typical craft work.From there you'll continue through El Valle del Espiritu Santo, the spiritual capital and place of honor for the Virgen del Valle, patron saint of Margarita Island. Your excursion continues to the capital La Asunción, then on to Santa Rosa Castle, one of seven forts built during Spanish rule to defend the island against pirate attacks. You'll have the opportunity to walk around La Asunción’s cathedral, one of Venezuela’s most ancient.
Full-Day Isla Coche Including Transport
Visit Coche Island located in the south part of Margarita Island with an extension of 55 kilometer. The island was inhabited by the Spaniards who exploited the salt marshes and oyster banks from 1528. Its dry landscapes of yellow and orange rock and its whitish sand by the turquoise sea portray a marvelous setting. The tour starts with a transfer from your hotel to a small port in El Yaque where you will take the boat to navigate until Playa La Punta, in Coche Island. Playa la Punta is a long white sand beach, well known for its excellent conditions for windsurfing. The rest of day you will spend it at your leisure. The tour includes transfer to Coche Island, light breakfast, animation, music, buffet lunch, open bar (softdrinks, rum and beer) lounge chairs, beach umbrella and transfer to Margarita Island’s hotel.
Shared Departure Transfer: Airport to Hotels
When making a booking, you will need to inform your flight details and your accommodation details (Airline, flight number, departure time and hotel name). Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driverRelax on your departure from your hotel to Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport and avoid the stress and hassle of public transport. Relish the convenience of having a friendly bilingual driver who will be waiting for you, ready to help you and assist you. You'll be picked up from you hotel in Maiquetía or Caracas and taken directly in a comfortable, air-conditioned vehicle to Simón Bolívar (Maiquetía) International Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Topotepuy and El Hatillo Day Trip from Caracas
Your tour starts with a visit to the Topotepuy Ecological Garden located in the nearby mountains that overlook Caracas. This 4-acre garden takes you into tropical cloud forest with thousands of different plants and beautiful flowers to admire, including bromeliads and orchids. You'll enjoy an exceptional view of Caracas, and bird enthusiasts will have an opportunity to see hummingbirds and many other bird species.After the 2-hour garden excursion, your trip continues to a panoramic area from which you'll observe various neighborhoods and “barrios” on the way to El Hatillo, a town of 70,000 inhabitants located 15 km from Caracas. El Hatillo is rich in colonial-style houses and friendly locales, and has a plaza surrounded by restaurants, bars and artisan shops. Known for its mild climate, El Hatillo provides a perfect escape from the chaos and city noise of the capital.