Due to ongoing crime, unrest and instability throughout Venezuela, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises againstto the following areas: within 80km (50 miles) of the Colombian border in the states of Zulia, Tachira, Barinas, Apure and Bolívar; 80km (50 miles) from the Colombian border in Amazonas state, as far as 100km (62 miles) south of Puerto Ayacucho; within 40km (25 miles) of the rest of the Colombian border.

The FCO further advises against all but essential travel to all other areas of the country. If you''re in Venezuela, you should remain vigilant and informed, avoid protests and demonstrations – which can turn violent with little warning – and keep your departure options under review. Borders with Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao are closed and there is currently no air or sea traffic between Venezuela and these islands.