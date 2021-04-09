Los Angeles to Barstow

Explore Los Angeles to Barstow

  • F

    First McDonald's Museum

    Half of the unofficial First McDonald's Museum has exhibits devoted to Route 66, with particularly interesting photographs and maps. It was first opened…

  • A

    Aztec Hotel

    This supposedly haunted hotel built in 1925 sports elaborate Mayan Revival–style detail and once housed a speakeasy where Hollywood celebs knocked 'em…

  • S

    Strawberry Peak Fire Lookout

    Near Twin Peaks, this tower was was built in 1934 and named for a local strawberry farm. To get there, take Hwy 18 to Rim Forest, turn north on Bear…

  • G

    Giant Orange

    Cruising through Fontana, birthplace of the Hells Angels biker club, pause for a photo by the Giant Orange, a now-boarded-up 1930s orange-shaped juice…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Los Angeles to Barstow.

  • See

    First McDonald's Museum

    Half of the unofficial First McDonald's Museum has exhibits devoted to Route 66, with particularly interesting photographs and maps. It was first opened…

  • See

    Aztec Hotel

    This supposedly haunted hotel built in 1925 sports elaborate Mayan Revival–style detail and once housed a speakeasy where Hollywood celebs knocked 'em…

  • See

    Strawberry Peak Fire Lookout

    Near Twin Peaks, this tower was was built in 1934 and named for a local strawberry farm. To get there, take Hwy 18 to Rim Forest, turn north on Bear…

  • See

    Giant Orange

    Cruising through Fontana, birthplace of the Hells Angels biker club, pause for a photo by the Giant Orange, a now-boarded-up 1930s orange-shaped juice…