This supposedly haunted hotel built in 1925 sports elaborate Mayan Revival–style detail and once housed a speakeasy where Hollywood celebs knocked 'em…
Near Twin Peaks, this tower was was built in 1934 and named for a local strawberry farm. To get there, take Hwy 18 to Rim Forest, turn north on Bear…
Cruising through Fontana, birthplace of the Hells Angels biker club, pause for a photo by the Giant Orange, a now-boarded-up 1930s orange-shaped juice…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Los Angeles to Barstow.
First McDonald's Museum
Half of the unofficial First McDonald's Museum has exhibits devoted to Route 66, with particularly interesting photographs and maps. It was first opened…
Aztec Hotel
This supposedly haunted hotel built in 1925 sports elaborate Mayan Revival–style detail and once housed a speakeasy where Hollywood celebs knocked 'em…
Strawberry Peak Fire Lookout
Near Twin Peaks, this tower was was built in 1934 and named for a local strawberry farm. To get there, take Hwy 18 to Rim Forest, turn north on Bear…
Giant Orange
Cruising through Fontana, birthplace of the Hells Angels biker club, pause for a photo by the Giant Orange, a now-boarded-up 1930s orange-shaped juice…