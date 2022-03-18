Moscow's main city escape isn't your conventional expanse of nature preserved inside an urban jungle. It's not a fun fair either, though it used to be one…
Zamoskvorechie
With its low-rise buildings, quaint courtyards and multitude of onion domes, Zamoskvorechie is like a provincial Russian town that somehow ended up in central Moscow. The people responsible for the lingering old-world ambience are kuptsy (merchants) who populated the area until the 19th century and had completely different lifestyles and habits to the nobility living across the river. But modernity is very much present thanks to the ever-expanding gentrification belt that stretches along the river, showcasing beautifully renovated parks, art spaces and hipster clusters filled with restaurants and bars.
- Gorky Park
Moscow's main city escape isn't your conventional expanse of nature preserved inside an urban jungle. It's not a fun fair either, though it used to be one…
- State Tretyakov Gallery Main Branch
The exotic boyar (high-ranking noble) castle on a little lane in Zamoskvorechie contains the main branch of the State Tretyakov Gallery, housing the world…
- Garage Museum of Contemporary Art
The brainchild of Moscow art fairy Darya Zhukova, Garage is one of the capital's hottest modern-art venues. In 2015, the museum moved to spectacular new…
- Art Muzeon & Krymskaya Naberezhnaya
Moscow's answer to London's South Bank, Krymskaya Nab (Crimea Embankment) features wave-shaped street architecture with Scandinavian-style wooden elements…
- KKolomenskoe Museum-Reserve
Set amidst 4 sq km of picturesque parkland, on a bluff above a bend in the Moscow River, Kolomenskoe is an ancient royal country seat and a Unesco World…
- TTsaritsyno Palace
On a wooded hill in far southeast Moscow, Tsaritsyno Palace is a modern-day manifestation of the exotic summer home that Catherine the Great began in 1775…
- New Tretyakov Gallery
Moscow's premier venue for 20th-century Russian art, this branch of the Tretyakov Gallery has much more than the typical socialist-realist images of…
- AAscension Church
Overlooking the river, the Ascension Church, sometimes called the ‘white column’, is Kolomenskoe Museum-Reserve's loveliest structure. Built between 1530…
- Donskoy Monastery
Moscow's youngest monastery, Donskoy was founded in 1591 as the home of the Virgin of the Don icon, now in the Tretyakov Gallery. This icon is credited…
