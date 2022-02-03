Gangaw

Explore Gangaw

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gangaw.

  • Eat

    Tawin Restaurant

    An all-you-can-eat buffet of chicken, pork, mutton and fish curry, along with various noodle, rice and salad dishes as sides is served up in this broken…

  • Eat

    Premier 2 Restaurant

    Come at night when the huge back terrace overlooking rice paddies is lit up. The extensive menu of meat, fish, noodles and sides, including a good quail…

  • Eat

