Eat
Tawin Restaurant
An all-you-can-eat buffet of chicken, pork, mutton and fish curry, along with various noodle, rice and salad dishes as sides is served up in this broken…
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gangaw.
Come at night when the huge back terrace overlooking rice paddies is lit up. The extensive menu of meat, fish, noodles and sides, including a good quail…
An open-air pavilion with a large menu of primarily Chinese dishes and a sprinkling of Burmese options. Good place for a beer as well.