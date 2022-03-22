Myeik's most venerated Buddhist temple, Theindawgyi Paya sits on a ridge overlooking the city and harbour. A beautiful, Mon-style ordination hall of wood,…
Myeik
Myeik (ၿမိတ) sits on a peninsula that juts into the Andaman Sea. With a location roughly halfway between the Middle East and China, not to mention the safe harbor offered by the peninsula and facing islands, Myeik became an important international port over 500 years ago.
The legacy of that long trading history is a multicultural population, with the descendants of Chinese and Indian Muslim traders joined by Bamar, Mon and Moken (sea nomads) people. Myeik's intriguing past is also reflected in its buildings, with grand Sino-Portuguese houses jostling with mosques, churches, traditional wooden homes and colonial-era mansions to create a kaleidoscope of architectural styles. Myeik is still a bustling port today. It's home to a large fishing fleet, as well as being the center of Myanmar's pearl industry, and, along with the port of Kawthoung, is the gateway to the 800-odd islands of the Myeik Archipelago.
- TTheindawgyi Paya
Myeik's most venerated Buddhist temple, Theindawgyi Paya sits on a ridge overlooking the city and harbour. A beautiful, Mon-style ordination hall of wood,…
- PPataw Padet Kyun
Directly opposite Myeik's harbour, this island is named for its two prominent hills. There are no beaches on the island. Instead, a large, hollow…
- KKadan Island
If you want to see an island of the Myeik Archipelago without taking an expensive tour, catch the ferry from Sake Nge Jetty to Kadan Island, an hour from…
- NNawarat Waterfall
This modest waterfall tumbles down over rocks into a large pool that's fine for swimming. Surrounded by forested hills and overlooked by a couple of small…
- MMyeik Harbour
Myeik's big harbourfront is worth a stroll to watch stevedores loading and offloading cargo from ships and the fishing boats preparing to go to sea. At…
- BBu Paya Zedi
One of Myeik's many hilltop temples with views over the harbour and town, Bu Paya Zedi also has an appealingly abandoned feel and an abundance of mouldy,…
- SSake Nyein Zei
Myeik's municipal market is a colourful collection of enclosed stalls covering an entire city block.
- AAssumption Church
This handsome Catholic church dates back to the colonial era.
- CClock Tower
Myeik's clock tower has gone digital, when the clock is working, and sits in the heart of town close to the market.
